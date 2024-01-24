EastEnders fans baffled by last night's episode after 'cringe' scenes

EastEnders fans were left scratching their heads at last night's (Tuesday, January 23) "cringe" episode.

There's no doubt last night's episode was full of chaos, with a shock passion between two unlikely residents topping off the already cringe scenes at the end.

Last night, two relationships had viewers wanting to puke, with Gina Knight going public with her relationship with rapist Dean Wicks and remaining convinced that he didn't rape Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) after spinning her a web of lies.

Meanwhile, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) went on a date with killer Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) who has decided to take advantage of her heartbreak following her split from Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

Nish, who is also recently single, offered to take Kat out for dinner after he gave her some rent free accommodation.

Gina Knight decided to give Dean Wicks another chance. (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) warned Kat to stay away from Nish and in a bid to stop her from getting involved with him any longer, she told her that Nish tried to have Eve Unwin killed to stop her running away with his wife Suki Panesar.

Kat confronted Nish over Stacey's revelation and he twisted the truth to convince her not to judge him. Pulled in by his lies, Kat agreed to have dinner with him at Walford East.

But while Kat was enjoying their date, Phil walked in and made some cruel jibes as she rushed out.

Gina decided to give manipulative Dean a second chance after he went against her wishes to announce that they were dating.

After seeing them together, teen Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) gave Gina a warning given that he tried to rape her mum Roxy Mitchell (Rita Simons).

Kat Slater and Nish Panesar had a passionate encounter. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) went to Howie Danes' (Delroy Atkinson) photo shoot for the cruise and scrapped with one of the performers dressed as a mermaid after she made fun of Kim for being an influencer.

Nish found a devastated Kat on the swings and took her back to his house where the pair had a heart-to-heart over some wine.

After sharing a knowing look on the sofa, the pair were later seen kissing passionately and tearing each other's clothes off.

It's safe to say, fans were left absolutely baffled by what happened in last night's episode...

What is actually happening?!? *cringe* #eastendersJanuary 23, 2024 See more

Tonights episode was so cringe and ridiculous, I cant 🤣 #EastEndersJanuary 23, 2024 See more

Tonight’s episode of #EastEnders reminded me of the 2021 Jon Sen era… ABYSMAL doesn’t even begin to describe it.January 23, 2024 See more

That was the most insufferable #Eastenders episode of 2024 so far 🤮 pic.twitter.com/1T5N5oiVYBJanuary 23, 2024 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.