EastEnders fans LOVE Kim Fox's hilarious long-running blunder

EastEnders' Kim Fox has called Janine Butcher Janice for the last 12 years.

EastEnders viewers are obsessed with Kim Fox's (Tameka Empson) years-long tradition of calling Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) the wrong name.

For the last 12 years, Kim has constantly called Janine, Janice and during last night's episode (Thursday, November 24) Kim repeatedly misnamed her.

In EastEnders last night, Janine was relieved to discover that her baby was doing well after she fell down the steps at the tube station.

Meanwhile, The Vic was rammed with people watching the World Cup and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) was busy pulling pints for the punters.

Sisters Denise (Diane Parish) and Kim were busy chatting away when Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) walked in after a day out with her daughter, Lexi (Isabella Brown).

Kim — being one of the least discreet people in the Square — couldn't help but make a comment about Lola having time off work at the salon, clueless to the fact that Lola has a terminal brain tumour.

Kim made a comment about Lola Pearce taking time off work. (Image credit: BBC)

Lola's boyfriend Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) was quick to defend Lola and hit out at Kim for her remark.

An unfazed Kim then asked Linda about Janine, saying: "Some people are really touchy. Here, Linda. How's Janice?"

After some supportive words from his ex-wife Linda, Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) got down on one knee and proposed to Janine once again.

Janine had previously called off their engagement after she believed that Mick was only marrying her because she was pregnant with their baby and that he still had feelings for Linda.

So in a bid to prove his love for her, he did a grand gesture and proposed to her again in front of everyone at The Vic.

Janine showed off her engagement ring to Kim. (Image credit: BBC)

Janine said yes to his proposal and Kim congratulated her on her new engagement.

"Yes, Janice!" she applauded.

Fans were in stitches at Kim's constant name blunder for Janine and love the fact that nobody has ever corrected her in 12 years...

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.

However, screenings are currently affected by the World Cup so check our UK TV Guide or When is EastEnders on? All you need to know about the World Cup 2022 schedule changes.