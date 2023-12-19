EastEnders fans predict MONUMENTAL Christmas murder twist as KILLER Bobby strikes again

EastEnders fans believe that history could repeat itself.

EastEnders fans think that history may repeat itself as they predict Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) could kill Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) on Christmas Day.

Back in February, a special flashforward showed six Walford matriarchs — Stacey Slater, Suki Panesar, Linda Carter, Sharon Watts, Denise Fox and Kathy Cotton — all standing over the body of an unknown male corpse at the Vic on Christmas Day.

Sharon was wearing a blood-splattered wedding dress, while Stacey could be seen with blood on her hands. Denise, meanwhile, was holding a broken bottle of champagne, Linda had a split lip, and the sleeve on Kathy's dress was ripped.

We then saw Sharon stoop over the man's body and reveal that he was dead, with the victim shown to be wearing a pair of amber cufflinks.

During last night's episode (Monday, December 18) the infamous cufflinks made an appearance when Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) was seen selling 16 boxes of them on the market.

Bobby got caught in the cafe blaze that Rocky caused. (Image credit: BBC)

The soap teased the seven men in danger of death this Christmas, with Kathy's husband Rocky a part of the victim line-up.

But in a shock twist, fans believe that none of the women are responsible for the killing and that Bobby could strike again by murdering his step-grandad Rocky given his catalogue of crimes against his beloved grandma Kathy.

Conman Rocky set fire to his wife Kathy's cafe as part of an insurance scam in a bid to pay off his mounting debts to Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) and the blaze left Bobby and Peter Beale (Thomas Law) fighting for their lives.

Rocky also convinced Kathy to sell her café to Nish under false pretences after he was blackmailed by the formidable businessman.

And to top off his endless lies, Rocky is also a bigamist after he confessed to Kathy that he was still married to a woman named Jo Cotton, who later blackmailed the couple for 50 grand or she would report Rocky to the police.

Could Rocky be the dead man at Christmas? (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/Matt Burlem)

This wouldn't be the first time EastEnders have done a huge twist to an epic whodunit storyline — nor would it be the first time Bobby has killed.

Bobby wasn't a suspect in the notorious 'Who Killed Lucy Beale?' storyline in 2014, which saw him kill his sister Lucy Beale (Hetti Bywater) after hitting her over the head with a jewellery box.

Could history repeat itself once more and see Bobby take revenge on scheming Rocky on Christmas Day?

Some fans think it's a possibility that Rocky may be the dead man at Christmas after being killed by Bobby...

Bobby Beale MURDERING Rocky [Cotton], would be Thee best twist EVER &, ...... It wouldn't at all surprise ME!!!!!! In fact, it's the type of twist they would actually do.....I would even put money on this!!! 💷#EastEnders pic.twitter.com/fBKg5oFlJkDecember 19, 2023 See more

12 pairs of cufflinks, 13 men? (Phil already has his) Or a red herring?JackNish Dean Phil KeanuRavi Rocky….- Martin- Reiss- Vinny- Alfie- Callum….Over theorising I think but Bobby wasn’t a suspect in Lucy’s murder so anything goes…#EastEnders #TheSix pic.twitter.com/zKOpVN8PQODecember 18, 2023 See more

Nish will be the target victim but it’ll end up being rocky or Vinny or sth #EastEndersDecember 18, 2023 See more

EastEnders continues on Wednesday, December 20 at 7:30pm on BBC One.