Emmerdale AFFAIR 'exposed' as Tracy hides steamy secret from husband Nate?

Emmerdale couple Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) and Nate Robinson (Jurrell Carter) have faced their fair share of heartache throughout their relationship — but could the husband and wife be torn apart again due to another steamy secret?

Tracy left the village last year following the breakdown of her relationship with fiancée Nate after he cheated on her and lied about it. They were on the brink of reconciliation until she was offered a job in Nottingham to help other women with post-natal depression just like she had suffered with.

She briefly returned for Emmerdale's 50th anniversary and hooked up with Nate, before revealing that she was engaged to her boyfriend Ollie.

Over the summer, Tracy came back and had a surprise wedding to her ex-fiancée Nate after rekindling their relationship and now has plans to open up a nursery in the village.

Emmerdale executive producer Laura Shaw previously teased that a passionate affair will have huge repercussions, with one of the characters involved currently seemingly happily married. So could history repeat itself for Tracy and Nate in upcoming scenes?

Nate is concerned about Tracy's wellbeing in upcoming scenes. (Image credit: ITV)

On Wednesday, November 1, Nate is worried about Tracy's stress levels as she voices her concerns about not having a mentor for her college course.

Nate offers a helping hand, but is she telling her husband the whole truth? Could a secret affair be the reason behind her woes?

If so, who could it be? Nate's uncle Caleb Miligan (William Ash) may be an option as he was the one who supported Tracy and offered to invest in her nursery business.

Could Caleb Miligan strike up a romance with Tracy? (Image credit: ITV)

If the pair were to start working closely together on her business, could Tracy end up cheating on Nate with Caleb and put her marriage in jeopardy?

It would be no surprise if Caleb were to pursue something with Tracy, given that he's already had passionate encounters with Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) and Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) since his arrival this year.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.