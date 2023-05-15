Fans THRILLED as Casualty beats EastEnders and Emmerdale at the BAFTAS

Casualty won the award for Best Soap and Continuing Drama at the BAFTA TV Awards 2023.

Casualty fans were over the moon after the medical drama won at the BAFTA TV Awards 2023 on Sunday night (May, 14).

As many TV stars attended the biggest night in UK television at the Royal Festival Hall, long running drama Casualty came out triumphant as they scooped up the BAFTA award for Best Soap and Continuing Drama, beating EastEnders and Emmerdale.

Casualty last collected the award in 2021, with Emmerdale securing the prize in 2020 and EastEnders in 2019. Last year's winner Coronation Street missed out on the award this year as they didn't make it to the final nominations list, as only three shows qualified this year instead of the usual four.

The soap cast, including William Beck, Jon Sen, Loretta Preece, and Liza Mellody all came on stage to collect the award and thanked their team, crew and fans.

After their win, delighted Casualty fans praised the drama for their win...

Yessss #Casualty congratulations on your #Bafta! Fully deserved, been incredible for the past year.

Many congratulations to the cast and crew of @BBCCasualty for the @BAFTA win tonight - thoroughly deserved, especially pleased for @LorettaPreece @LizaMellody @mattychan1 @matmchale73 @Rachel_slater1 and Jon Sen. #BAFTA #Casualty pic.twitter.com/tr1mZuN3DL

So pleased #Casualty won a #Bafta at the #BAFTATVAwardsStarted in 1986 & still going strong ❤ pic.twitter.com/sCjdIKhZhT

#casualty well done for winning the bafta 😀😊😊😊

Over the past year, Casualty has been a rollercoaster of emotions with four exits and a funeral — doctor Ethan Hardy (George Rainsford) left to spend time with his son, while nurses Marty Kirkby (Shaheen Jafargholi), David Hide (Jason Durr) and Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) all resigned following Robyn Miller’s (Amanda Henderson) tragic death.

Fans were devastated by the heartbreaking death of much-loved nurse Robyn after she was involved in a horrific car accident that left her with catastrophic injuries.

Despite their desperate efforts to save her, Robyn tragically passed away on the operating table leading to a mass walkout of nurses.

Nurse Robyn Miller was tragically killed in a car accident. (Image credit: BBC)

While we bid a sad farewell to some long-standing characters, we also welcomed back Holby City favourite Donna Jackson (Jaye Jacobs), who hired four new nurses, to help tackle the ED's short staffing issue.

Barney Walsh, Anna Chell, Sarah Seggari and Eddie-Joe Robinson all joined the cast as new staff members Cameron Mickelthwaite, Jodie Whyte, Rida Amaan and Ryan Firth.

Casualty airs on Saturdays on BBC One.