Happy Valley scoops 5 TV Times Awards nominations after NTA triumph

The TV Times Awards 2023 are now open for voting, and Happy Valley season 3 has landed no less than five nominations after returning for the stellar final series earlier in the year.

Two of the show's main cast received TV Times Awards nods in the Favourite Actor (Drama) category; Sarah Lancashire was nominated for her performance as the tenacious Catherine Cawood, whilst her co-star, James Norton, was nominated for playing the villainous James Norton.

In addition, Siobhan Finneran was nominated for Favourite Supporting Actor (Drama) for her turn as Catherine's sister, Clare Cartwright, plus the show was nominated for Favourite Returning Drama, and the entire series finale was nominated as one of the top 10 highlights of the past year in Favourite TV Moment.

This comes just after the series triumphed at the National Television Awards 2023. Happy Valley was crowned the winner of the Returning Drama category, whilst Sarah Lancashire picked up the award for Drama Performance and was also this year's recipient of the Special Recognition Award.

James Norton as Tommy Lee Royce. (Image credit: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire)

Happy Valley's biggest rival at this year's TV Times Awards is Endeavour season 9, which has been nominated an equal number of times in the same categories. Roger Allam and Shaun Evans are both up for Favourite Actor, with Anton Lesser up for Supporting Actor. Just like the BBC crime drama, the ITV series is also up for Favourite Returning Drama, and Endeavour's final episode is also up for the Favourite TV Moment.

Other top performers include Call the Midwife season 12 (4 nominations), The Traitors (3 nominations), The Power of Parker (3 nominations) Ghosts season 4 (3 nominations), and Death in Paradise and the new spin-off, Beyond Paradise (both received 3 nominations).

There's also loads to celebrate on the soap front, and there's plenty of competition for the coveted Favourite TV Moment, including David Tennant's reveal as the 14th Doctor, Cindy Beale's return to EastEnders, and the death of Logan Roy in Succession season 4.

Don't forget to check out the full list of TV Times Awards 2023 nominees and if you'd like to show your support for Happy Valley or any of the other amazing shows that have been nominated, you can VOTE HERE!

Voting for the TV Times Awards 2023 will remain open until Tuesday, October 10 at 11.59 pm, so be sure to cast your votes before then.