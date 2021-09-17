HBO Max cuts subscription fee in half after leaving Amazon Prime Video

If you’re an Amazon Prime Video subscriber who was confused and disappointed to find that as of Sept. 15 you could no longer access the HBO Max channel through Prime Video, WarnerMedia has unveiled a special offer. For a limited time, the HBO Max ad-free plan, which usually is $14.99 per month, will be available for $7.49 for up to six months to new and returning subscribers.

Prior to Sept. 15, Amazon Prime Video subscribers were able to add HBO Max as a Prime Video Channel, allowing them to access HBO Max’s more than 13,000 hours of content via the Amazon streaming service. The departure of HBO Max as a Prime Video Channel meant those that signed up through Amazon Prime have lost the service entirely.

As a result, from Sept. 17 to Sept. 26, new and returning subscribers (sorry those of you who are already signed up for the service) will be eligible for the six-month $7.49 per month fee for HBO Max’s ad-free version. This subscription provides consumers with access to the entire HBO Max library of classic TV shows and movies, its own original programming and the day-and-date limited (31 days) streaming releases for Warner Bros. 2021 movies, which still include Cry Macho, The Many Saints of Newark, Dune, King Richard and The Matrix Resurrections.

While the announcement from WarnerMedia does not directly state it, subscribers who signed up for the six months of the $7.49 ad-free subscription deal will likely see their monthly subscription fee jump back to the standard $14.99 charge.

To access the limited offer, customers can go to HBOMax.com, click “Sign Up” and select the ad-free monthly plan from the plan picker. They can also sign up through HBO Max distribution partners Apple, Google, LG, Microsoft, Sony, Roku and Vizio.

The HBO Max ad-free subscription is just one of two available plans for consumers. The streaming service also offers the $9.99 ad-supported plan, which offers the same access to library titles and HBO Max originals, but it does not offer the streaming debuts of new Warner Bros. movies, as well as some additional functionality differences. No price discount is being offered for the ad-supported HBO Max plan at this time.