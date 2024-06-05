Helen Worth quits Coronation Street after 50 years as Gail Platt — here's why

It has been revealed that Coronation Street icon, Helen Worth, will be leaving her role as iconic Gail Platt after more than five decades on the soap.

The star celebrates her golden anniversary on the show next month, however, ITV has confirmed that it will be a momentous occasion for her in more ways than one after Helen made the difficult decision to leave the show.

Helen joined Coronation Street back in 1974. (Image credit: ITV Studios)

After half a decade of family drama, romance, murder and heartache, Helen will start filming her exit story next month and the emotional scenes will be on screen at the end of the year.

Her exit storyline will be huge for the Platt family with Gail's children Nick Tilsley, Sarah Barlow and David Platt likely to be at the centre of the drama.

Over the last 50 years, Gail has had some of the biggest storylines (and most iconic soap catfights!) ever seen on Coronation Street as well as being married to several Weatherfield men over the years including Brian Tilsley, Martin Platt, Richard Hillman, Joe McIntyre and Michael Rodwell.

Gail and Eileen have been notorious for their feuding! (Image credit: ITV)

Speaking of her decision to leave the soap Helen said: “This year felt like the perfect time to leave the show after celebrating 50 years in the most wonderful job on the most wonderful street in the world. I made the decision at the start of the year and spoke to the producers who were very kind and understanding.

“I have been truly blessed to have been given the most incredible scripts week in week out, and to have worked with fantastic actors, directors and a brilliant crew.

“The past 50 years have flown by and I don't think the fact that I am leaving has quite sunk in yet."

Gail will be leaving her family behind, including mum Audrey. (Image credit: ITV)

Corrie's Executive Producer Iain Macleod added: “The words ‘legend’ and ‘icon’ get used a lot these days but they genuinely do apply to Gail and to Helen Worth. However, given her humility, I know Helen won’t thank me for saying so! In Helen’s hands, Gail has been a huge part of Coronation Street for five decades and at the centre of some of the most memorable storylines - often deriving from her catastrophically bad luck in choosing husbands!

Helen has played Gail for half a century. (Image credit: ITV Studios)

“Her ill-fated marriage to Richard Hillman was one of the most ground-breaking stories in soap history and cemented Gail’s already established status as one of the Corrie greats. As the matriarch of the Platt clan, her affectionately prickly relationships with her kids and flighty mum Audrey epitomise what makes the show great: complicated family dynamics brought to life impeccably by Helen’s dramatic and comedic chops, alongside those of her fictional clan.

“Gail has given us countless hours of entertainment but it should also be said that Helen herself is a consummate professional and a thoroughly good egg. Everyone connected to the show will miss having her around the place just as much as the viewers will miss having her on their screens and we wish her all the very best for the future.”

Coronation Street airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.