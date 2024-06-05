Helen Worth quits Coronation Street after 50 years as Gail Platt — here's why
Coronation Street icon Helen Worth will leave her iconic role at the end of the year.
It has been revealed that Coronation Street icon, Helen Worth, will be leaving her role as iconic Gail Platt after more than five decades on the soap.
The star celebrates her golden anniversary on the show next month, however, ITV has confirmed that it will be a momentous occasion for her in more ways than one after Helen made the difficult decision to leave the show.
After half a decade of family drama, romance, murder and heartache, Helen will start filming her exit story next month and the emotional scenes will be on screen at the end of the year.
Her exit storyline will be huge for the Platt family with Gail's children Nick Tilsley, Sarah Barlow and David Platt likely to be at the centre of the drama.
Over the last 50 years, Gail has had some of the biggest storylines (and most iconic soap catfights!) ever seen on Coronation Street as well as being married to several Weatherfield men over the years including Brian Tilsley, Martin Platt, Richard Hillman, Joe McIntyre and Michael Rodwell.
Speaking of her decision to leave the soap Helen said: “This year felt like the perfect time to leave the show after celebrating 50 years in the most wonderful job on the most wonderful street in the world. I made the decision at the start of the year and spoke to the producers who were very kind and understanding.
“I have been truly blessed to have been given the most incredible scripts week in week out, and to have worked with fantastic actors, directors and a brilliant crew.
“The past 50 years have flown by and I don't think the fact that I am leaving has quite sunk in yet."
Corrie's Executive Producer Iain Macleod added: “The words ‘legend’ and ‘icon’ get used a lot these days but they genuinely do apply to Gail and to Helen Worth. However, given her humility, I know Helen won’t thank me for saying so! In Helen’s hands, Gail has been a huge part of Coronation Street for five decades and at the centre of some of the most memorable storylines - often deriving from her catastrophically bad luck in choosing husbands!
“Her ill-fated marriage to Richard Hillman was one of the most ground-breaking stories in soap history and cemented Gail’s already established status as one of the Corrie greats. As the matriarch of the Platt clan, her affectionately prickly relationships with her kids and flighty mum Audrey epitomise what makes the show great: complicated family dynamics brought to life impeccably by Helen’s dramatic and comedic chops, alongside those of her fictional clan.
“Gail has given us countless hours of entertainment but it should also be said that Helen herself is a consummate professional and a thoroughly good egg. Everyone connected to the show will miss having her around the place just as much as the viewers will miss having her on their screens and we wish her all the very best for the future.”
Coronation Street airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.