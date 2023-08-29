How to watch Archer season 14 online: stream the animated classic's final season

One of the classic adult animation shows, that made the genre what it is today, is due to wrap up soon, with Archer season 14 debuting on Wednesday, August 20.

This is the final season of the long-running comedy show, which was ostensibly a spy show for many seasons before the 'coma seasons' which saw jungle adventures, noir plots, space action and more.

Archer returns to spycraft for this final season though, with the classic show ending just as it began. Most of the original cast returns, with some new faces too.

So here's how to watch Archer season 14, ready for when it debuts on Wednesday, and we'll also include a note on how to watch past seasons too in case there's anything you missed.

How to watch Archer season 14 in the US

You'll be able to watch Archer season 14 in two separate ways, depending on whether you'd rather stream or watch on TV.

On TV, the show will air on FXX: the first two episodes will be on the channel at 10 pm ET/PT on Wednesday, August 30, and subsequent ones will air at that time slot weekly.

If you don't have cable, you can use a live TV streaming service to stream from cable channels over the internet. Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream all have the channel, as does Sling TV if you buy the Hollywood Extra add-on pack.

Alternatively, you can stream episodes of Archer the day after they air on FXX using Hulu. Hulu costs $7.99 monthly for its ad-enabled tier or $14.99 for its ad-free one. You can also sign up via the Disney Bundle which combines ad-enabled Hulu with Disney Plus for $9.99 per month (with higher tiers costing more and throwing in ESPN Plus).

How to watch Archer season 14 in the UK

At the time of writing, there's no confirmed way for you to watch Archer season 14 in the UK, so you might have to wait a while to stream it. That's doubly the case since Archer season 13 isn't even available to watch yet.

The first 12 seasons of Archer are on Netflix, while the first five are free to Prime Video subscribers (and up until season 10 can be bought on the platform). Clearly the folks at FXX aren't in a rush to release the show in the UK.

How to watch Archer season 14 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Archer season 14, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like Archer or other content even if you're not there.