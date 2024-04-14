How to watch Blue Lights season 2: stream the police drama online for free

One of the BBC's more popular police procedural dramas returns on Monday, April 15 when Blue Lights season 2 makes its debut, and thriller fans will be sure to tune in.

Blue Lights follows a trio of rookie police officers in Belfast, who struggle under the pressure of this dangerous and complex city and their many assingments within it. After many dramatic twists and turns, things have seemingly been quiet for our trio, as Blue Lights season 2 picks up one year after the finale of the first season.

However in season 2, the three officers will find that their efforts in season 1 have faded, and they're going to have to try once again to remove the criminal gangs and their influence from the streets of Belfast.

Here's how to watch Blue Lights season 2 from wherever you are.

How to watch Blue Lights season 2 in the UK

You can watch Blue Lights season 2 online or on TV in the UK, and both options are free to people who pay their license fee.

The best way to watch them is online because the BBC's streaming service, iPlayer, will be uploading every single episode of the season at the same time on Monday, April 15. They're expected to hit the streamer at 9 pm, and you'll be able to binge them all at your leisure.

If you don't mind waiting, you can also watch Blue Lights season 2 on TV. The first episode will play on BBC One at 9 pm on Monday, April 15, and subsequent episodes will air at that same time slot weekly. That means the last episode will air on Monday, May 20.

Can you watch Blue Lights season 2 in the US?

At the time of writing, there's no confirmed streaming service for Blue Lights season 2, and thus no timeline of when you'll be able to see it.

The first season eventually came to Britbox in the US, so there's a good chance that the second season will follow suit, but we'll have to wait for news on when.

How to watch Blue Lights season 2 in Australia

You won't have to pay to watch Blue Lights season 2 in Australia, by the sounds of it.

The first season of the show is on SBS On Demand, and the landing page contains an alert saying "season 2 starts 18 Apr" — so you'll be able to use the free streamer to watch the upcoming episodes of Blue Lights, but a few days after they air in the UK.

How to watch Blue Lights season 2 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Blue Lights season 2 you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, events or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!