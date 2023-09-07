How to watch Djokovic vs Shelton US Open men's semi final: live stream the tennis anywhere

The US Open is nearing its tumultuous conclusion, with heavy hitters in this fourth Grand Slam tennis event of the year falling away to reveal the final four semi finalists is the men's singles tournament. And this is how to watch arguably the juiciest match yet – the Djokovic vs Shelton live stream.

The US Open is airing for free in Australia on 9Now. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch the US Open live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Djokovic vs Shelton live streams: TV schedule, dates ► Date: Friday, September 8

► Time (approx): 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (Sep. 9)

► FREE LIVE STREAM — 9Now (Australia)

► U.S. — ESPN Plus

► U.K. — Sky Sports

► Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

After dispatching with Taylor Fritz in straight sets on Tuesday September 5. at the Arthur Ashe Stadium (6-1 6-4 6-4), the 36-year-old Serb is hellbent on achieving that record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic took just two hours and 35 minutes to snatch a victory, despite the 32-degree C heat and humidity in Flushing Meadows, New York.

The three-time champ faces home hope (and the youngest man to reach the US Open semi-finals in 31 years) 20-year-old Ben Shelton in the final four, following an epic win – including six breaks in eight games – against a gallant Frances Tiafoe.

It's Shelton's first Grand Slam semi-final. It's Djokovic's 47th and yes, that's another record broken. The victory also moves Djokovic within spitting distance (or two wins, if you want to get technical) of equalling Australian Margaret Court's tally of major singles triumphs.

Make sure you don't miss a service, ace, volley or tantrum of the 2023 US Open live stream action by tuning in to a Djokovic vs. Shelton live stream. Keep scrolling for details, wherever you are.

How to watch Djokovic vs Shelton in the US Open in the US

ESPN has the majority of the rights to the US Open matches, including Djokovic vs Shelton, though its various channels and apps aren't your only way of watching the games.

For a one-stop shop streaming service for the racquet sport, the $9.99-per-month ESPN Plus is worth checking out, because it's airing plenty of matches, especially in the early rounds where it offers coverage from all 16 courts. You can get ESPN Plus as well as Disney Plus and Hulu at a discount using the Disney Bundle.

To watch over cable, several channels air live US Open coverage. ESPN's various channels (including its main channel, ESPN2 and ESPN News) carry daily matches, as will The Tennis Channel. You can find the full US Open schedule here.

If you don't have cable, several live TV streaming services let you watch ESPN and The Tennis Channel over the internet. Sling TV Orange, Fubo and DirectTV Stream offer both, while Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV have ESPN.

How to watch Djokovic vs Shelton in the US Open in the UK

You'll need to use Sky Sports to watch Djokovic vs Shelton and the US Open tennis coverage in the UK, as sadly it's not on any of the free channels like ITV or BBC. You can watch live coverage of the tennis using the Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Action channels.

Your cheapest way to sign up is with £26-per-month Sky TV with its limited-time Sky Sports Action & Arena bundle for an extra £15 per month, for a total cost of £41 monthly. This is a package designed to let you watch the US Open, but it doesn't let you use any of the other Sky Sports perks, which is actually only £7 pricier.

How to watch Djokovic vs Shelton in the US Open in Australia

If you're in Australia, you'll be able to watch Djokovic vs Shelton in the US Open for free, just like most of the previous tennis Grand Slam events.

You can do this on 9Now, Channel 9's streaming service, which you can find here.

How to watch Djokovic vs Shelton in the US Open everywhere else with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Djokovic vs Shelton in the US Open, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

What's the US Open schedule?

Here's the US Open schedule, at least for the singles matches

Thursday, September 7: Women's Semifinals

Women's Semifinals Friday, September 8: Men's Semifinals

Men's Semifinals Saturday, September 9: Women's Final

Women's Final Sunday, September 10: Men's Final

Who's playing in the US Open?

The full US open roster includes hundreds of tennis players, and the tournament’s website has a list of its top-seeded players (as of immediately after Wimbledon) playing in the tournament below.

For men, that is:

Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Holger Rune Casper Ruud Jannik Sinner Stevanos Tsitsipas Andrey Rublev Taylor Fritz Frances Tiafoe

And for women, that's:

Iga Swiatek Aryna Sabalenka Jessica Pegula Elena Rybakina Ons Jabeur Coco Gauff Caroline Garcia Maria Sakkari Marketa Vondrousova Karolina Muchova

Your US Open questions

When does the US Open take place? The US Open starts on Monday, August 28, and ends on Sunday, September 10, so as with all Grand Slams it takes place over two weeks. The exact start dates of the different strands of the tournament may vary though, with doubles, junior and wheelchair games generally beginning later.

Where does the the US Open take place? Unlike some Grand Slam tennis events, the US Open hasn't always taken place at the same venue, though it's reaching the 50 year marker at its current location of the Billie Jean National Tennis Center, with its famous center court at Arthur Ashe Stadium. This venue is in Queens, New York City. The US Open uses hardcourt outdoor courts, as with the Australian open, which will be felt for players coming straight off of Wimbledon's softer grass surfaces.