How to watch Eurovision 2022's First Semi-Final online from anywhere

Get your chance to see Subwoolfer (above) and 16 more Eurovision acts at the live semi-final tonight!

Want to watch the first semi-final from Eurovision 2022? Here's how.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is officially upon us! The first semi-final of the competition will see half of the acts trying to win enough votes to secure their place in the Grand Final on Saturday, May 14.

Semi-Final 1 will feature 17 different artists from The Netherlands, Bulgaria, Norway, Ukraine and more; the full lineup and running order can be found at the end of this article.

Along with these songs, we'll also be treated to interval performances from Diodato, Dardust, Benny Benassi and Sophie & The Giants.

Here's where you need to go to watch the first Eurovision 2022 semi-final...

How to watch Eurovision 2022 Semi-Final 1 in the UK

It really couldn't be much easier to watch the first semi-final of Eurovision 2022 in the UK.

Hosted by Rylan Clark and Scott Mills, Semi-Final 1 takes place at 8 pm UK time, and will be shown on BBC Three and streamed on BBC iPlayer completely free!

How to watch Eurovision 2022's First Semi-Final online anywhere in the world

There's an easy way to watch Eurovision 2022 online wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

How to watch Eurovision 2022's First Semi-final in the US

Peacock has held the official broadcast of the Eurovision Song Contest in the US since 2019, and that's not changed this year. The US might not have an act involved in the competition (although the American Song Contest is certainly a worthy alternative), but there's still plenty to be excited about, as Peacock will be streaming all three events from Eurovision 2022, both live and on-demand.

The only catch is that you'll need to have access to Peacock Premium to tune in.

The first Eurovision semi-final gets underway live from Italy on Tuesday, May 10 at 3 pm ET.

Eurovision 2022: Semi-Final 1 lineup

Below you can find the running order for tonight's Eurovision 2022 live semi-final, detailing which acts will be competing for a chance to represent their country in the world's biggest music competition this weekend.