How to watch Feud: Capote vs The Swans — stream the historical drama online

American novelist Truman Capote has seen his life adapted into nearly as many as movies and TV shows as his books and stories, and he's returning to the small screen in Feud: Capote vs The Swans on Wednesday, February 1.

Quick links US: FX (live TV streaming services) | Hulu

UK: Disney Plus

AU: Disney Plus

The second installment in Ryan Murphy's anthology drama series Feud, Capote vs The Swans is based on a real tale. It tells of how Capote ran with New York City's social elite... until his decision to publish a tell-all novel about the lifestyles of the rich and the famous alienate his peers.

Capote finds himself the target of the women he wrote about, whom he calls 'the swans' as they ostracize him from high society.

It sounds like a riveting drama set in 1980s high society, with a real famous author set against the institution he loves yet wants to write about.

If this sounds up your street, here's how to watch Feud: Capote vs The Swans:

How to watch Feud: Capote vs The Swans in the US

The quickest way to watch Feud: Capote vs The Swans would be on FX, with the first two episodes of the season airing on the channel on Wednesday, January 31 at 10 pm ET/PT. FXX will also air the first episode in a slightly different 'directors' cut' form.

If you don't have a cable subscription, FX is available from a range of live TV streaming services that you can use on a smart TV, computer, phone or tablet. You can get FX with Sling TV's Blue plan ($40 per month), Hulu with Live TV ($76.99 per month), Fubo's Pro plan ($74.99 per month), DirecTV's Entertainment plan ($64.99 per month) and YouTube TV ($64.99 per month).

Capote vs The Swans will be available to stream pretty quickly after its cable debut, if you'd rather just wait for that. The entire run of episodes will be available to watch on Hulu from Thursday, February 1, to be binge-watched at your leisure.

Hulu costs $7.99 per month, or $17.99 for its ad-free plan, however many people choose to sign up via the Disney Bundle which combines it with Disney Plus for $9.99 per month, and optionally also includes ESPN Plus for $12.99 monthly.

How to watch Feud: Capote vs The Swans in the UK

In the UK, Capote vs The Swans is expected to come to Disney Plus, as it's where the first season is streaming... however, at the time of writing, no release date for the show has been announced. We'll update this article when that changes.

The standard Disney Plus plan costs £7.99 per month, though there's a cheaper option for £4.99 that shows you ads before and during videos, and a premium £10.99-per-month plan which lets you stream certain movies in 4K with Dolby Atmos sound.

How to watch Feud: Capote vs The Swans in Australia

As in the UK, Feud: Capote vs The Swans is expected to come to Disney Plus in Australia and join the first season, but its exact release date hasn't been confirmed yet.

There's only one plan for Disney Plus in Australia, and it'll cost you $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.