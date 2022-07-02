How to watch Fourth of July fireworks on TV
Get the best seat in your house to watch these Fourth of July fireworks broadcasts.
The Fourth of July is synonymous with barbecues, wearing red, white and blue and, of course, fireworks. Capping America’s Independence Day with a show full of these bursts of color is a summer must. While just about every town has a fireworks show that you can enjoy in person, two of the biggest firework displays for the Fourth of July are going to be shown on TV.
The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular from New York City and A Capitol Fourth 2022 from Washington, D.C., are going to air on TV nationwide on July 4. Not only are these broadcasts going to light up these cities’ skies with an incredible display of fireworks, but they are also going to feature a number of performances from big name celebrities and musicians.
Here is everything you need to know about the two Fourth of July broadcasts, from who is performing to how to watch.
The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular
What time is the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular?
The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular airs starting at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.
What channel is the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular on?
NBC is carrying the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular on national TV, with Peacock also streaming the broadcast.
The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular performances
Here is the lineup of performers for the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular:
- Brett Elderedge
- Carly Pearce
- Pitbull
- The cast of Freestyle Love Supreme
- The cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical
- The United States Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus
- Young People’s Chorus of New York City
- Kenny Latimore
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- Joaquina Kalukango
Ray Chew is serving as the musical director for the special.
How to watch the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular
With the special airing on NBC, it is available to just about every TV household nationwide. Anyone with a pay-TV cable subscription or a TV antenna receives their local NBC station, while many live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV carry NBC as part of their channel lineup.
And if you have cut the cord from any and all of these services, then you can stream the event on Peacock.
A Capitol Fourth 2022
What time is A Capitol Fourth 2022?
A Capitol Fourth 2022 begins at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.
What channel is A Capitol Fourth 2022 on?
PBS is the TV home of A Capitol Fourth.
A Capitol Fourth 2022 performers
Country music star Mickey Guyton hosts A Capitol Fourth 2022, and he's also performing. Here’s who else is going to be taking part in the event:
- Darren Criss
- Yolanda Adams
- Andy Grammer
- Gloria Gaynor
- Jake Owen
- Keb’ Mo’
- Emily Bear
- Loren Allerd
- The National Symphony Orchestra
- Chita Rivera
- Cynthia Erivo
- Rachel Platten
How to watch A Capitol Fourth 2022
PBS is carrying the A Capitol Fourth 2022 broadcast and, like NBC, is available to practically all US TV households. PBS is also streaming the event live on YouTube and through pbs.org (opens in new tab). The broadcast is going to be available as video on-demand from July 4-18 in case you aren’t able to watch it live but still want to see it.
