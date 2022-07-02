How to watch Fourth of July fireworks on TV

The Fourth of July is synonymous with barbecues, wearing red, white and blue and, of course, fireworks. Capping America’s Independence Day with a show full of these bursts of color is a summer must. While just about every town has a fireworks show that you can enjoy in person, two of the biggest firework displays for the Fourth of July are going to be shown on TV.

The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular from New York City and A Capitol Fourth 2022 from Washington, D.C., are going to air on TV nationwide on July 4. Not only are these broadcasts going to light up these cities’ skies with an incredible display of fireworks, but they are also going to feature a number of performances from big name celebrities and musicians.

Here is everything you need to know about the two Fourth of July broadcasts, from who is performing to how to watch.

The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

(Image credit: Macy's)

What time is the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular?

The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular airs starting at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

What channel is the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular on?

NBC is carrying the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular on national TV, with Peacock also streaming the broadcast.

The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular performances

Here is the lineup of performers for the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular:

Brett Elderedge

Carly Pearce

Pitbull

The cast of Freestyle Love Supreme

The cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical

The United States Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus

Young People’s Chorus of New York City

Kenny Latimore

5 Seconds of Summer

Joaquina Kalukango

Ray Chew is serving as the musical director for the special.

How to watch the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

With the special airing on NBC, it is available to just about every TV household nationwide. Anyone with a pay-TV cable subscription or a TV antenna receives their local NBC station, while many live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV carry NBC as part of their channel lineup.

And if you have cut the cord from any and all of these services, then you can stream the event on Peacock.

A Capitol Fourth 2022

(Image credit: Capitol Concerts)

What time is A Capitol Fourth 2022?

A Capitol Fourth 2022 begins at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

What channel is A Capitol Fourth 2022 on?

PBS is the TV home of A Capitol Fourth.

A Capitol Fourth 2022 performers

Country music star Mickey Guyton hosts A Capitol Fourth 2022, and he's also performing. Here’s who else is going to be taking part in the event:

Darren Criss

Yolanda Adams

Andy Grammer

Gloria Gaynor

Jake Owen

Keb’ Mo’

Emily Bear

Loren Allerd

The National Symphony Orchestra

Chita Rivera

Cynthia Erivo

Rachel Platten

How to watch A Capitol Fourth 2022