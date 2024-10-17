How to watch Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: release date, cable schedule, streaming options and more

The twentieth season of The Big Bang Theory's extended universe is here with the release of the newest spin-off: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage debuted on Thursday, October 17 as a spin-off of Young Sheldon which has just ended.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows Sheldon's older brother Georgie as well as his wife Mandy as they embark on the voyage that is marriage, after tying the knot in Young Sheldon season 7. Raising a young family in Texas will bring challenges that they'll have to face together.

Given how popular Young Sheldon proved, expect more heartwarming comedy from these quirky characters.

If you want to watch Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, you can find all the information you need below including the release schedule, premiere date and how to stream the episodes online.



How to watch Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage in the US

Let's start with watching Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage on TV first. The series will premiere on CBS on Thursday, October 17, airing at the 8 pm ET/PT time slot. This is the same time that Young Sheldon was shown in.

There are a few ways to watch CBS, primarily with your usual TV set-up, but if you've cut the cord you have a few options. The priciest are live TV streaming services including Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV. Another way is by signing up for Paramount Plus, which lets you watch your local CBS, and I'd recommend this option for reasons I'll get to in a moment.

If you don't need to watch Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage live, you can do so on demand by using the streaming service Paramount Plus. Episodes of the show will stream on the platform the day after they air on CBS, so that'll be weekly from Friday, October 18.

Paramount Plus costs $7.99 for its basic ad-supported tier called Paramount Plus Essential, and this is all you need to watch the series. There's a more expensive tier called Paramount Plus with Showtime which adds in more content and removes ads, but you don't need this if the asking price of $12.99 per month is too much.



How to watch Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage in Canada

If you live in Canada, you're lucky in that you're in one of the few countries outside of the US that's getting Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage... plus, you can watch it for free.

Each episode of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will air on CTV. The premiere is on Thursday, October 17 at 8 pm ET/PT and after that, the episodes will show at that time slot each week.

If you don't want to watch the show live you can use CTV's free streaming service which will gain each episode after they've played on the channel.

Bear in mind that CTV is only available in Canada so if you're travelling abroad, you may need to use a VPN for streaming to watch.

Can you watch Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage in the UK?

At the time of writing, there's been no official news on if or when Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will arrive in the UK... though given the popularity of The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon, it seems highly likely that it will arrive eventually.

Entries in the TBBT-verse have arrived on both Netflix and Channel 4 (the streaming service), with the main series also streaming on Prime Video.

We'll update this article when we hear information on how you can watch Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. If you're desparate to watch it, though, you'll have to find options from other countries...

Can you watch Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage in Australia?

Young Sheldon fans in Australia won't be able to watch Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage straight away because no official airing information has been shared for the new series. We will, of course, update this article when that changes.

You can watch The Big Bang Theory on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount Plus, Stan and Foxtel Now, while Young Sheldon is available on Netflix, Prime Video and Foxtel Now.

The caveat is that the latest batch of episodes, season 7, isn't on those platforms. Given its release delay, it seems that Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage won't be along any time soon either.

