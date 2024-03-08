Kristen Stewart has a 2024 new movie, teaming up with A24 for the 80s-set violent, sexy crime thriller Love Lies Bleeding. But just when, where and how can you watch Love Lies Bleeding? We have all that information right here in this post.

A24 has become one of the more popular producers/distributors of movie fans in recent years. Last year it was behind Best Picture nominee Past Lives, as well as horror hit Talk to Me, indie comedy You Hurt My Feelings and the emotional drama The Iron Claw. Love Lies Bleeding, which first premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, is one of the first A24 movies to premiere this year (Problemista being another).

Here is everything you need to know about how you can watch Love Lies Bleeding right now.

How to watch Love Lies Bleeding in movie theaters

Love Lies Bleeding is playing exclusively in movie theaters right now. As of March 8, it is available in limited US locations — basically just Los Angeles and New York City, though you can check Fandango to see if it is playing anywhere near you. The movie is going to expand to additional US locations in the coming weeks.

The wait is going to be longer for those in the UK, as Love Lies Bleeding is releasing in UK movie theaters on May 3.

If you're interested in seeing Love Lies Bleeding in theaters but don't love the price of movie tickets these days, one possible solution is looking into movie theater subscription and membership programs. Offered by many US and UK movie theater chains, these programs can give moviegoers free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as other perks like concession deals. FYI, some of these programs require a monthly subscription, while others are free.

Is Love Lies Bleeding streaming?

No, Love Lies Bleeding is not available to stream or watch at home at this time.

There's no information on when Love Lies Bleeding is going to be available online. In all likelihood, it'll first be available to rent or buy via digital on-demand platforms, before it is added to one of the major streaming services.

It's not confirmed what streaming service Love Lies Bleeding will ultimately end up on, though following a previous announcement about A24 movies going to Max and the first batch premiering on the streamer as part of its what's new on Max lineup in March 2024, that's a reasonable bet.

We'll update this page as info on Love Lies Bleeding online debut comes out.

What else to know about Love Lies Bleeding

Directed by rising filmmaker Rose Glass, who also co-wrote the script with Weronika Tofilska, here is the synopsis for Love Lies Bleeding:

"Reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou's criminal family."

In addition to Stewart, the movie stars Katy O'Brian, Ed Harris, Dave Franco, Jena Malone and Anna Baryshnikov.

The reviews for the movie are strong, with Rotten Tomatoes labeling the movie "Fresh" with a score of 93% as of March 8.

Watch the Love Lies Bleeding trailer directly below to get a sense of what’s in store with the movie: