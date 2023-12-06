A24 movies, including Past Lives and Priscilla, to stream on Max

Max just added quite the haul to its content library, as A24 movies like Past Lives, Priscilla, The Iron Claw and Everything Everywhere All at Once are going to be added to the service in the near future. This is a result of a multiyear deal that will have all A24 movies premiere first on Warner Bros. Discovery platforms in the US; not just Max, but HBO and Cinemax as well.

In addition to the movies listed above, this deal covers recent and upcoming A24 movies like Dream Scenario, Dicks: The Musical, The Zone of Interest and Stop Making Sense, as well as previously released A24 movies like Uncut Gems, The Whale, The Green Knight and more.

However, a timeline for A24 movies to make their way to HBO and Max is still unclear, as there was no mention of a date in the official announcement. Barring a late surprise, we can guess that they won't appear as part of what's new on Max in December, so the earliest that already released titles like Past Lives, Everything Everywhere All at Once and others would likely appear is January.

As for more recent movies, Priscilla is actually starting to make its way to home video, with A24 announcing that the Sofia Coppola movie is hitting digital on-demand on December 15. Still, no streaming premiere has been announced yet. For other movies still set to premiere in movie theaters, like The Iron Claw and The Zone of Interest, it will likely be longer before they become available to stream on Max.

A24's previous deal for cable and streaming services was with Paramount, with their titles appearing on Showtime and Paramount Plus. For the time being, you can still watch movies like The Whale or Everything Everywhere All at Once on those platforms, but they will eventually be removed.

If this makes you interested in signing up for Max, you have a few options to find the best deal for you. Max is available as a standalone service, with both an ad-supported and ad-free plan, while also available as an add-on channel on Prime Video and other streaming and live TV streaming services. Starting December 7, Verizon customers can also sign up for the Netflix and Max bundle, which gives eligible Verizon customers access to both streaming services’ ad-supported tiers for $10 per month.