Our House is a nail-biting new thriller coming to ITV. Based on Louise Candlish's novel of the same name,it sees Fi Lawson's (Tuppence Middleton) world turn upside down after she returns home to find some strangers have moved into her home.

What's more, her estranged husband, Bram (played by Martin Compston) is nowhere to be found. From this point on, Fi begins looking back at their relationship and starts uncovering the secrets Bram was keeping from her.

Here's how to watch Our House online from anywhere in the world so you don't miss out on any of the drama.

How to watch 'Our House' online in the UK

Our House premieres on ITV at 9 pm on Monday, March 7. The four-part series will air on consecutive nights for the rest of the week.

The final episode airing on Thursday at the same time and place. You'll also be able to watch the show online on ITV Hub.

How to watch 'Our House' online anywhere in the world

There's an easy way to watch Our House online wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

How to watch 'Our House' online in the US

At the time of writing, we don't know where or when Our House will be shown in the US. When we find out, we will be sure to update this article.