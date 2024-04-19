How to watch Race Across the World season 4 online and on TV

The most wholesome show on TV is back, with five new teams embarking on an epic race. Race Across the World season 4 is airing Wednesdays at 9 pm UK time. You can watch episodes as they air for FREE in the UK on BBC iPlayer, but don't worry if you’re away from the UK when it airs, because you can watch Race Across the World season 4 from anywhere with a VPN .

Race Across the World season 4 sees five teams stripped of smartphones, bank cards and all mod-cons, given a map and a destination, and sent out to embark on a 15,000km journey in a bid to be the first to the finish line. All for the cost of the equivalent plane ticket. Air travel is forbidden and — in a new twist for the show — so are Japan’s super fast bullet trains.

But it’s not just the travelogue nature of the show that makes it such a joy to watch. The teams, made up of couples with varying relationships (friends, family, spouses), are real people, looking to mend fractured bonds, prove something to themselves or get in one last adventure before ill health takes hold. Yes, the stunning vistas will have your jaw on the floor, but it won’t be long before a quiet conversation has you reaching for the tissues.

This year's instalment has two mother/daughter pairs, a duo of lifelong friends, a brother and sister who have drifted apart, and a retired married couple all undertaking an Asian adventure from Japan to Indonesia. You can read more on the contestants and the route below.

Ready for another season of epic globetrotting? Here's how to watch Race Across the World season 4 from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch Race Across the World season 4 in the UK

Race Across the World season 4 goes out on BBC One at 9 pm UK on Wednesdays. You can also live stream and catch up on <a href="https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer" data-link-merchant="bbc.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">BBC iPlayer. BBC One and iPlayer are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access iPlayer while traveling outside the UK, you might want to <a href="#section-how-to-watch-race-across-the-world-season-4-from-anywhere-with-a-vpn" data-link-merchant="#section-how-to-watch-race-across-the-world-season-4-from-anywhere-with-a-vpn"" data-link-merchant="bbc.co.uk"">use a VPN to allow you to watch iPlayer from anywhere.

Can I watch Race Across the World season 4 in the US?

Unfortunatley there's no news on Race Across the World season 4 airing in the US, though similar Stateside show, The Amazing Race, is still going strong after 36 seasons and can be watched on CBS.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch CBS on a live TV service, like Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're a UK viewer traveling in the US and keen to watch Race Across the World season 4 as it airs, you may want to look at a VPN. More below.

Can I watch Race Across the World season 4 in Australia?

It's a similar story for Race Across the World season 4 in Australia with no confirmed channel or release date.

Brits traveling in Oz can use a VPN to watch Race Across the World season 4 the way they usually would back home, as we explain here.

How to watch Race Across the World season 4 from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Race Across the World season 4 on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN — no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

<a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Episode 1: Wednesday, April 10

You can see a full list of UK air dates below.

Episode 1: Wednesday, April 10

Wednesday, April 10 Episode 2: Wednesday, April 17

Wednesday, April 17 Episode 3: Wednesday, April 24

Wednesday, April 24 Episode 4: Wednesday, May 1

Wednesday, May 1 Episode 5: Wednesday, May 8

Wednesday, May 8 Episode 6: Wednesday, May 15

Wednesday, May 15 Episode 7: Wednesday, May 22

Wednesday, May 22 Episode 8: Wednesday, May 29

Race Across the World season 4 trailer

All you need to know about Race Across the World season 4

What can we expect from Race Across the World season 4? The official BBC press release states: "Leaving behind their smartphones, internet access and bank cards, the race will test the five teams like never before, pushing them to both their physical and emotional limits. But with their feet on the ground, and their eyes wide open the rewards will be great, and the memories will be everlasting. Only one team can emerge victorious as they all vie to be first and claim the cash prize of £20,000."

Who are the Race Across the World season 4 contestants? Alfie and Owen (life-long friends): Alfie: "I think we wanted to take part in the series mainly because we’re both lovers of traveling and have done a little bit of traveling before but never done the whole backpacking, country-hopping situation. It was something that we wanted to try further down the line anyway and we thought it would be such a great experience that it would be impossible to say no to." Owen: "We wanted to do this because, as Alfie said, we wanted to go traveling and we’ve never done this sort of thing together. Also, we wanted to put our friendship to the test, see what we can achieve with it. And personally, ourselves we wanted to see how we’d deal in this sort of situation and how well we can do, see if we can make it to the end and maybe even win." Betty and James (siblings): Betty: "It’s a TV programme that we watch as a family, and I think during series one and two we were sat there like “we could definitely do this.” It got to the last week we could apply, and we thought “let's just go for it.” We did the audition video very on a whim and filled out the form and here we are. I think it was kind of my idea, I got the application thing going and James got dragged along for the journey." James: "You said a few times, there’s other people you should’ve taken but they’re not here or couldn’t do it!" Eugenie and Isabel (mother/daughter): Eugenie: "Isabel came to me and said she was going to be putting in an application for Race Across the World and it was going to be for her and myself so I asked her “what is Race Across the World?” She said “you need to watch it” so I started watching it and got really excited and thought “Yes, I’d love to be on that” and filled in the application. So, really the starting point was Isabel. And also, another thing is, I do anything I can to keep my kids happy including Isabel, so if it was going to keep my daughter happy then I was ready to do it." Isabel: "I put in the application because although it seemed quite intense, I thought it would be something cool for us to bond together in the process. Mum and I are not as close as we could be so I thought it would be a good opportunity to explore." Eugenie: "I’ve rolled with it. Originally, I applied to make my daughter happy but then I watched the show and thought it was really exciting. Then when she said it would be a good time for us to really bond and spend time together I thought actually, she’s right because Isabel’s language of love is time and we haven’t actually really had the quality time that we could have had recently. So I thought this is going to be brilliant, 24/7 just with each other all the time, we’ve got no choice but to work things out and bond." Sharon and Brydie (mother/daughter): Sharon: "It just looks amazing, it looks fun. I watched it with my family at home and Brydie was in Canada at the time and then we went out to visit and we watched it together. She just looked at me and I looked at her and we thought “we could do this” and so that’s exactly how it happened." Stephen and Viv (husband and wife): Stephen: "Just the sense of adventure and the fun, just the opportunity. We’d watched the series on TV, and we just thought we wanted to have a go."

What is the route for Race Across the World season 4? Season 4 will see the the Race Across the World contestants travel from Sapporo on the northernmost island of Hokkaido in Japan to the Indonesian island of Lombok. The 15,000-kilometer race will cross eight borders and six seas and come within touching distance of the volcanic ring of fire. Previous seasons have seen contestants travel from London to Singapore (season 1), Mexico City to Ushuaia in Argentina (season 2), Vancouver to St. John's (the Canada-only season 3) and Marrakesh to Tromsø, Norway (celebrity edition).