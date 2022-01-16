How to watch the Australian Open 2022 online from anywhere in the world

Want to watch the Australian Open 2022 online? Here's how you can stream the first Grand Slam of the year.

Another year means a new round of Grand Slam events to watch, and the Australian Open is the first chance to see the best tennis players on the planet take each other on this year.

After being delayed to January for the first time in the Australian Open's history last year, the event is returning to its usual schedule. Qualifying rounds for the Australian Open got underway on Monday, Jan. 10, with the tournament proper set to begin on Monday, Jan. 17. The competition will run for two weeks until Sunday, Jan. 30, concluding with the men's final.

Here's how to watch the 2022 Australian Open so you can catch all the action from the court this year.

How to watch the Australian Open 2022 in Australia

In Australia, you'll be able to tune into every single Australian Open match live on Channel Nine, just like the ATP Cup.

The broadcaster will also be live-streaming every match from every court live on 9Now so you'll be able to tune into every match completely free of charge.

How to watch the Australian Open 2022 online anywhere in the world

There is a handy way to watch the Australian Open 2022 online from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite TV show on.

From laptops to Smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is the No.1-rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month without paying a single penny, and if you sign up for an annual plan you can get 3 months' access absolutely free!

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks. And it's a great way to watch the Australian Open online via your usual method from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the Australian Open 2022 in the UK

In the UK, the 2022 Australian Open will be broadcast live exclusively on Eurosport. If you don't have access to it already, there are plenty of ways to get Eurosport access ahead of the competition.

You can watch Eurosport via the Eurosport Player or the Eurosport App, but if you weren't a Eurosport subscriber already you'll now need to subscribe to Discovery+ subscription.

Discovery+ has entered the live sports streaming game in a big way; it was home to comprehensive coverage of the Tokyo Olympics last year and now it's the home of the 2022 Australian Open.

For just £6.99 a month, you'll be able to watch every match from the first Grand Slam event of the year live and on-demand with the Discovery+ Entertainment & Sport package.

There's also a yearly subscription option which would normally set you back £59.99 annually. However, from now until Feb. 20, 2022, you can get a year's worth of Discovery+ access for just £29.99 (renewing at the normal price after the first year). Head to the Discovery+ website for more details.

Either package nets you access to everything from Discovery+, including 6 free channels including Really and Quest, Paid channels like TLC, Discovery+ Originals, live coverage from Grand Tour cycling, snooker, and the world of motorsports, and the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Right now, Sky Q customers can also get 12 months' worth of Discovery+ access absolutely free. For more details on this promotion, head over to the Sky website. It's also worth checking out the Sky deals page to see if there are any other discounts or packages you'd be interested in.

Today's best Sky Q deals Reduced Price $13.73 $9.84 View

How to watch the 2022 Australian Open in the US

US Tennis fans looking to watch the first Grand Slam of the year have two choices for the Australian Open; ESPN, or the Tennis Channel.

ESPN has televised the Australian Open since 1984, making it the network's longest uninterrupted sports programming relationship, and that's not about to change. ESPN will be providing live "first ball to last ball coverage", meaning you'll be able to watch every match from all 16 courts spread across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPN3.

For the first time ever, ESPN+ will also provide simulcasts of all linear TV coverage from Day One right through to the Championships. A new one-hour highlights show will also air each weekend on ABC.

The Tennis Channel will also be showing the Australian Open along with live daily news, analysis, reports, and highlights from the event. Check the Tennis Channel schedule for more details.

If you need access to the Tennis Channel, you can pick it up in Sling TV's "Sports Extra" package, which costs $11 in addition to a subscription to either Sling Blue or Sling Orange (each costing $35 a month).

Australian Open 2022 schedule