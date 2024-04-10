How to watch The Challenge: All Stars season 4 online

One of the most competitive challenge shows of all time returns to screen! The Challenge: All Stars season 4 is here to put more of the biggest reality stars in a brutal competition for a big cash prize.

The Challenge: All Stars sees cast members from shows like The Challenge, The Real World, Road Rules and Are You The One (as well as their various spin-offs) compete in a series of challenges to try and win $300,000.

Over many weeks, as part of teams or alone, the individuals will have to win challenges, survive nominations and eliminations and make their way to the Final Challenge. These various games are almost as complex as the rules of The Challenge: All Stars themselves!

So here's how to watch The Challenge: All Stars season 4, to see the drama and activities unfold.

How to watch The Challenge: All Stars season 4 in the US

You can watch The Challenge: All Stars season 4 in the US using the streaming service Paramount Plus.

The first two episodes of All Stars hit the streamer on Wednesday, April 10. You can catch further episodes weekly.

Paramount Plus costs $5.99 monthly for its basic tier, and that's all you need to watch The Challenge. $11.99 gets you a wider catalog as well as ad-free streaming, but it's not strictly necessary to stream this show.

If you've yet to try Paramount Plus, there's a 7-day free trial. This will let you get a taster for The Challenge if you've not watched any of it yet.

How to watch The Challenge: All Stars season 4 in the UK or Australia

The above information for watching The Challenge: All Stars season 4 is mostly true in the UK, Ireland and Australia as well, but with one catch: each episode will release a day later. That means the debut is on Thursday, April 11, and further episodes will air on Paramount Plus each Thursday.

A subscription for Paramount Plus costs £6.99 or $9.99 per month, and as in the US, there's a 7-day free trial for new subscribers that'll help you test the service without paying.

How to watch The Challenge: All Stars season 4 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Challenge: All Stars season 4, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, sports, movies, events or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

<a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Watch the first 7 minutes of The Challenge: All Stars season 4 for free

To give you a taste of this fourth season of The Challenge: All Stars, Paramount has made the first seven minutes of the first episode available to watch for free on YouTube.

This long clip gives you a taste at the cast of the show, so you can see what they're like and whether you'll find them grating or not.

Host TJ Lavin also explains the rules of the season, including a major change over past seasons which means that, unlike what the idiom says, there are rules for second place...