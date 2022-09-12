It’s time for the 2022 Emmys. The primetime ceremony again sees some of the best and brightest from television compete for one of the industry's highest honors. With darling rookies like Abbott Elementary and Squid Game going against more established shows like Ted Lasso and Better Call Saul, the 74th Emmy Awards are sure to provide some exciting moments for viewers. So will tonight be a night of surprising Cinderella stories or one in which the more seasoned shows prevail?

Be sure to check out everything you need to know about the 2022 Emmys, from who's hosting to nominees, and see what shows and performances won in the WTW's readers picks.

Here’s what you need to know on how to watch this year’s Emmys.

When are the 2022 Emmys?

The 2022 Emmys air live on Monday, September 12, at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT in the US. A delayed broadcast of the ceremony airs in the UK on Tuesday, September 13, at 10 pm UK.

When is the 2022 Emmys red carpet?

Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy arriving at the 2021 Emmys (Image credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Are you curious to know what some of your favorite TV stars are wearing at this year’s awards show? E!’s live coverage of the red carpet begins at 6 pm ET/ 3 pm PT, while The Official Emmys Pre-Show begins at 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT.

How to watch the 2022 Emmys

For would-be viewers in the US, the series airs live on NBC. Individuals that have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television have a number of options they can choose from to still watch the ceremony when it airs. Live streaming TV services such as FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV offer NBC as a channel to subscribers.

Additionally, this year’s ceremony also live streams on Peacock for premium subscribers. Currently, the streamer is offering a special discounted rate for new subscribers for the month of September.

Those in the UK interested in watching the Emmys have the opportunity to do so when the show premieres in a delayed broadcast on the Sky TV channel Showcase.

How to watch the 2022 Emmys red carpet

Live coverage of the Emmys red carpet airs on E! The network has long been a go-to source for those wanting to see the latest fashion moments and pre-award show interviews for not only the Emmys, but also for the Oscars, Golden Globes and more. While E! Is available on both cable/satellite television, it’s also available on live streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Additionally, The Official Emmys Pre-Show streams live on Peacock as well as on the NBC and E! News Twitter feeds and the E! Online (opens in new tab) and Today (opens in new tab)websites.

Other coverage of the 2022 Emmys

In addition to the red carpet event and live ceremony, there is some other Emmy-related programming set to hit the airwaves and social media.