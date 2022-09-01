New Peacock deal — get a year's subscription for just $20!

Fall is almost here and for Peacock, that means a chance not just to welcome new shows but to offer great value subscription perks. Here's a Peacock deal that gives new subscribers huge savings.

Peacock has announced its Fall Celebration Offer, which gives new Peacock Premium subscribers the chance to sign up for the streaming service at a monthly rate of just $1.99 or to sign up for a full year for just $20. This deal is available all throughout September.

Peacock is available as a free streaming service, however, you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription to watch the latest episodes of the premium shows (like those we just mentioned.) There are two Premium subscription tiers:

Peacock Premium which is ad-supported (but has just five minutes of ads per hour, according to Peacock) normally costs $4.99 per month, which makes this latest deal a 60% discount on the monthly subscription fee.

Peacock Premium Plus which is ad-free. Note: the Fall discount offer does not extend to the Premium Plus tier — it remains $9.99 per month.

Note: when the discounted subscription period (month or year) that you signed up for is over you'll automatically be charged the standard price for Peacock Premium unless, of course, you cancel your Peacock subscription before then.

In addition to the discounted deal, subscribers to Peacock Premium (new and old) are getting exclusive content in September.

From September 19, Peacock is the official streaming home of NBC and Bravo shows the day after they air on live TV. Previously, both Hulu and Peacock carried NBC and Bravo shows the day after they aired, but now if you want to stream the latest episodes of Law & Order: SVU, Saturday Night Live, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and more, you’re going to need to be a Peacock subscriber.

While Peacock Premium offers NBC and Bravo shows the next day, it is also the exclusive home for Peacock originals, including Bel-Air, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (and the original Days of Our Lives starting September 12), MacGruber and The End Is Nye, as well as a number of upcoming originals like A Friend of the Family, Vampire Academy, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin and The Best Man: The Final Chapters.