How to watch the Hero World Challenge 2023

The Hero World Challenge is usually one of the marquee events of the golf offseason, but that is especially true in 2023, as the annual tournament is going to see Tiger Woods playing in a professional tournament for the first time since the 2023 Masters. That alone is likely going to make a lot of golf fans want to watch the Hero World Challenge, so we're here to help you know how to do that.

Woods and his TGR Foundation established the Hero World Challenge in 2000 as a way to support the foundation's efforts. Those include empowering students to pursue their passions through education, particular youths from under-resourced communities.

The entire Hero World Challenge field only consists of 20 players, as this is an invitational tournament. But of those 20 players, six of the top 10-ranked golfers in the world are participating, and 16 of the top 25.

The tournament takes place from Thursday, November 30, to Sunday, December 3. Here is how you can watch the Hero World Challenge 2023 either on TV or streaming online.

How to watch the Hero World Challenge in the US

The Golf Channel and NBC are handling the TV coverage of the Hero World Challenge in the US. The first two rounds of the tournament on Thursday, November 30, and Friday, December 1, will air on The Golf Channel while the third and final rounds will have split coverage on The Golf Channel and NBC.

The NBC broadcast network is available to all traditional pay-TV subscribers or anyone with a TV antenna to receive local, free over-the-air signals, as well as subscribers to live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. The Golf Channel is a cable channel that is also available through various traditional pay-TV packages or live TV streaming services (again, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV or YouTube TV).

Golf fans can also stream the Hero World Challenge if they are subscribers to Peacock, as the platform offers live streams of all the action from both The Golf Channel and NBC. It does not matter which Peacock subscription you sign up for; live sports are available on both Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus.

How to watch the Hero World Challenge in the UK

Sky Sports is going to be home to the Hero World Challenge action for UK viewers. Thursday and Friday coverage goes from 6-9:30 pm UK, while Saturday and Sunday’s rounds is being shown from 5-10 pm UK.

Sky TV base packages start from £19 per month. If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, Now Sports Memberships are also available for £11.98 a day or £34.99 a month.

How to watch the Hero World Challenge anywhere

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Hero World Challenge, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your major sporting events like the Hero World Challenge or other content even if you're not there . Our favorite is ExpressVPN , which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

Hero World Challenge schedule

The Hero World Challenge 2023 officially takes place from Thursday, November 30, to Sunday, December 3. Play starts 10 am ET on Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 10:30 am ET on Saturday. TV coverage picks up a little bit into each round.

Here is the complete US TV schedule for the Hero World Challenge:

Thursday, November 30

1:30-4:30 pm ET/10:30 am-1:30 pm PT, The Golf Channel

Friday, December 1

1:30-4:30 pm ET/10:30 am-1:30 pm PT, The Golf Channel

Saturday, December 2

Noon-2:30 pm ET/9-11:30 am PT, The Golf Channel

2:30-5 pm ET/11:30 am-2 pm PT, NBC

Sunday, December 3

11 am-1:30 pm ET/8-10:30 am PT, The Golf Channel

1:30-4:30 pm ET/10:30 am-1:30 pm PT, NBC

Hero World Challenge FAQs

Who is in the Hero World Challenge field? While the return of Tiger Woods headlines the Hero World Challenge field, the 2023 tournament features a great group of players. Here is a look at the entire field Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Wyndham Clark

Jason Day

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover

Brian Harman

Max Homa

Viktor Hovland

Collin Morikawa

Justin Rose

Scottie Scheffler

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Justin Thomas

Tiger Woods

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

Where is the Hero World Challenge being played? The Hero World Challenge is being played at the Albany Golf Course in Albany, The Bahamas. This is the eighth time Albany has played host to the Hero World Challenge, first hosting the event in 2015.

Does the Hero World Challenge count as a PGA Tour win? Though the event features many of the best players on the PGA Tour, winning the event does not count toward a player's PGA Tour win total. That is made clear by the official PGA Tour website, where for 2021 & 2022 Hero World Challenge winner Viktor Hovland the wins are not listed among his six official PGA Tour victories, but instead classified as "other victories."