How to watch the Hero World Challenge 2023
The 2023 Hero World Challenge features the return of Tiger Woods.
The Hero World Challenge is usually one of the marquee events of the golf offseason, but that is especially true in 2023, as the annual tournament is going to see Tiger Woods playing in a professional tournament for the first time since the 2023 Masters. That alone is likely going to make a lot of golf fans want to watch the Hero World Challenge, so we're here to help you know how to do that.
US: Peacock | The Golf Channel & NBC (live TV streaming options)
UK: Sky TV
VPN: Express VPN
Woods and his TGR Foundation established the Hero World Challenge in 2000 as a way to support the foundation's efforts. Those include empowering students to pursue their passions through education, particular youths from under-resourced communities.
The entire Hero World Challenge field only consists of 20 players, as this is an invitational tournament. But of those 20 players, six of the top 10-ranked golfers in the world are participating, and 16 of the top 25.
The tournament takes place from Thursday, November 30, to Sunday, December 3. Here is how you can watch the Hero World Challenge 2023 either on TV or streaming online.
How to watch the Hero World Challenge in the US
The Golf Channel and NBC are handling the TV coverage of the Hero World Challenge in the US. The first two rounds of the tournament on Thursday, November 30, and Friday, December 1, will air on The Golf Channel while the third and final rounds will have split coverage on The Golf Channel and NBC.
The NBC broadcast network is available to all traditional pay-TV subscribers or anyone with a TV antenna to receive local, free over-the-air signals, as well as subscribers to live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. The Golf Channel is a cable channel that is also available through various traditional pay-TV packages or live TV streaming services (again, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV or YouTube TV).
Golf fans can also stream the Hero World Challenge if they are subscribers to Peacock, as the platform offers live streams of all the action from both The Golf Channel and NBC. It does not matter which Peacock subscription you sign up for; live sports are available on both Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus.
How to watch the Hero World Challenge in the UK
Sky Sports is going to be home to the Hero World Challenge action for UK viewers. Thursday and Friday coverage goes from 6-9:30 pm UK, while Saturday and Sunday’s rounds is being shown from 5-10 pm UK.
Sky TV base packages start from £19 per month. If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, Now Sports Memberships are also available for £11.98 a day or £34.99 a month.
How to watch the Hero World Challenge anywhere
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Hero World Challenge, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your major sporting events like the Hero World Challenge or other content even if you're not there . Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.
Hero World Challenge schedule
The Hero World Challenge 2023 officially takes place from Thursday, November 30, to Sunday, December 3. Play starts 10 am ET on Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 10:30 am ET on Saturday. TV coverage picks up a little bit into each round.
Here is the complete US TV schedule for the Hero World Challenge:
Thursday, November 30
- 1:30-4:30 pm ET/10:30 am-1:30 pm PT, The Golf Channel
Friday, December 1
- 1:30-4:30 pm ET/10:30 am-1:30 pm PT, The Golf Channel
Saturday, December 2
- Noon-2:30 pm ET/9-11:30 am PT, The Golf Channel
- 2:30-5 pm ET/11:30 am-2 pm PT, NBC
Sunday, December 3
- 11 am-1:30 pm ET/8-10:30 am PT, The Golf Channel
- 1:30-4:30 pm ET/10:30 am-1:30 pm PT, NBC
Hero World Challenge FAQs
Who is in the Hero World Challenge field?
While the return of Tiger Woods headlines the Hero World Challenge field, the 2023 tournament features a great group of players. Here is a look at the entire field
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Wyndham Clark
- Jason Day
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Rickie Fowler
- Lucas Glover
- Brian Harman
- Max Homa
- Viktor Hovland
- Collin Morikawa
- Justin Rose
- Scottie Scheffler
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Justin Thomas
- Tiger Woods
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris
Where is the Hero World Challenge being played?
The Hero World Challenge is being played at the Albany Golf Course in Albany, The Bahamas. This is the eighth time Albany has played host to the Hero World Challenge, first hosting the event in 2015.
Does the Hero World Challenge count as a PGA Tour win?
Though the event features many of the best players on the PGA Tour, winning the event does not count toward a player's PGA Tour win total. That is made clear by the official PGA Tour website, where for 2021 & 2022 Hero World Challenge winner Viktor Hovland the wins are not listed among his six official PGA Tour victories, but instead classified as "other victories."
Past Hero World Challenge winners
Despite that little quirk, the list of past Hero World Challenge winners is quite impressive. Check it out right here (note the first two Hero World Challenges took place in the same calendar year, but has since taken place each December):
2000 (January): Tom Lehman
2000 (December): Davis Love III
2001: Tiger Woods
2002: Padraig Harrington
2003: Davis Love III
2004: Tiger Woods
2005: Luke Donald
2006: Tiger Woods
2007: Tiger Woods
2008: Vijay Singh
2009: Jim Furyk
2010: Graeme McDowell
2011: Tiger Woods
2012: Graeme McDowell
2013: Zach Johnson
2014: Jordan Spieth
2015: Bubba Watson
2016: Hideki Matsuyama
2017: Rickie Fowler
2018: Jon Rahm
2019: Henrik Stenson
2021: Viktor Hovland
2022: Viktor Hovland
