Wondering how to watch the Oscars 2024 red carpet? You already know how to watch the Oscars 2024 ceremony online and on TV—and have caught up on all of this year's Oscar nominees, no doubt—but if you don't want to miss all of the glitz and glamor at the pre-show red carpet, here's everything you need to know about tuning into the fashionable festivities.

The biggest names in the movie industry will be heading to Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre for the 96th annual Academy Awards, which will air on Sunday, March 10 live at 7pm Eastern on ABC. (Note that the start time is an hour earlier than usual, meaning the three-hour show will conclude at 10pm ET.) If you don't have cable, live TV streaming services will enable you to watch the ceremony as it airs, including Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Among the attendees will be nominees like Oppenheimer lead Cillian Murphy and director Christopher Nolan, Killers of the Flower Moon's Lily Gladstone and Robert DeNiro, Poor Things stars Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo, Maestro's actor-director Bradley Cooper and The Holdovers actress Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

And here's how to catch all of the above on the red carpet before Sunday's big, Jimmy Kimmel-hosted shindig!

How to watch the Oscars 2024 red carpet

ABC will be dedicating much of its Sunday schedule to Oscars-related programming, kicking off with the pre-show Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live from 1pm to 4pm Eastern, hosted by ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis and Good Morning America weekend co-anchor Whit Johnson.

The network's live red-carpet coverage will follow at 6:30pm ET on ABC, with The Oscars Red Carpet Show hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough. While Hough is a newcomer to the program, this is Hudgens' third consecutive year hosting the official Oscars pre-show. Along with a "multiview experience" of the red-carpet arrivals in all of their glamorous glory, the special will feature interviews with Oscar nominees, presenters and performers. (Barbie's Billie Eilish and Finneas, as well as Ryan Gosling, are just a few of the folks set to take the stage for the "Best Original Song" musical numbers.)

And, as is tradition, E! will have its own programming dedicated to the Oscars red carpet on March 10: E!'s Brunch at the Oscars kicks off at 2pm Eastern with co-hosts Justin Sylvester, Zanna Roberts Rassi and Nikki Garcia. The pre-show will delve into this year's top Oscar races, fashion forecasts, behind-the-scenes intel and more.

Then, the Live From E!: The Oscars show will follow at 4pm ET. Host Laverne Cox will be joined by panelists Roberts Rassi, Zuri Hall, comedian Heather McMahan and designer Christian Siriano to offer up exclusive interviews and commentary on all of the celebrity looks coming down the carpet.