How to watch The Players Championship 2023: live stream the PGA Tour golf online

One of the biggest events in the golf calendar is The Player Championship, which is sometimes referred by golf fans as "the fifth major." Many of the best golfers in the world are set to play for part of a huge rewards purse.

Between March 9-12, The Players Championship takes place again from TPC Sawgrass, and golf fans are likely looking for a way to watch as much of the tournament as possible. Well don't worry, we're here to help.

Below, you'll find everything you need to know about watching The Players Championship online or on TV, including extra information that might be useful to you.

How to watch The Players Championship in the US

There's a wealth of choices to watch The Players Championship in the US.

Among the streaming options is ESPN Plus, as the ESPN-owned streaming app offers exclusive coverage of marquee pairings and specific holes across the four days of the tournament.

If you want to stream the main TV broadcast, Peacock is offering coverage from The Golf Channel and NBC's main broadcasts. The streaming service costs $4.99 each for a month with ads or $9.99 per month without ads.

On cable, The Golf Channel is the best channel for watching Thursday and Friday action (no surprises, given its no-nonsense name), as well as early morning weekend coverage. NBC has the afternoon weekend coverage that includes the tournament leaders.

Many live TV streaming services have The Golf Channel and NBC as part of their channel lineups: Sling TV (starting at $40 per month), FuboTV ($74.99 per month), YouTube TV ($64.99 per month) and Hulu with Live TV ($69.99 per month).

How to watch The Players Championship in the UK

The Players Championship is being shown in the UK on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event, two of the channels you get if you subscribe to Sky TV and the Sky Sports add-on package.

This package altogether costs £44 per month, though you won't have to pay that much if you already subscribe to Sky TV.

How to watch PGA Tour 2023 in Australia

In Australia, Foxtel is showing The Players Championship, so if you already pay for this then you're sorted for watching the golf.

If not, Kayo Sports is also showing the golf, and the most affordable package of this costs $25 per month.

The Players Championship: what you need to know

Where does The Players Championship take place? The Players takes place in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., at the TPC Sawgrass course, where the tournament has been held since 1982. The course is famously known for its iconic island green, the par 3 No. 17 hole.

Who's playing in The Players Championship? More like, who isn't playing in The Players? Almost all the top players in the world are showing up, with Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Jon Rahm, Jason Day, Tyrell Hatton, Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas and more all playing. The main missing players are ones who've jumped over to LIV Golf instead of PGA. The field is selected with quite a few different criteria, and here are the first few: