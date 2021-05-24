How to watch the 'This Is Us' Season 5 finale

Fans of NBC’s This Is Us should be sure to have their tissues at the ready, as the family drama will air its Season 5 finale at 10 p.m. Eastern on May 25. Titled “The Adirondacks,” the finale for This Is Us will focus on Kevin and Madison’s wedding.

Usually airing on NBC at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesdays, This Is Us is shifting to the 10 p.m. time slot because of the two part, live finale of The Voice also airing on May 25.

If it feels like this season was shorter, you’re right. Season 5 of This Is Us comprised 16 episodes in total, two less than the 18 that the show has had in all of its other seasons. The reason for this was because of the halt in TV productions that had to take place during the pandemic.

It will also be important to tune in as it has already been announced that This Is Us is set to end after Season 6. Creator Dan Fogelman announced the news on Twitter back on May 15, where he said that all good things must come to an end, and that the decision to end with Season 6 is the creative team’s choice rather than a cancellation.

Whoever casually first said "All good things must come to an end" never had to end their favorite thing. While sad to have just 1 season left, also grateful to NBC for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended.We'll work hard to stick the landing. #ThisIsUsMay 14, 2021 See more

NBC has confirmed that season 6 of This Is Us will not return until 2022.

This Is Us stars Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley and Susan Kelechi Watson, among others. It has been a cultural touchstone for its emotional stories and cliffhangers, as well as a bit of an awards darling at the Emmys, winning four acting Emmys throughout its run and being nominated for Outstanding Drama Series every year but 2020.

The This Is Us season 5 finale will air on NBC at 10 p.m. Eastern on May 25. It will be available to stream on NBC’s Peacock as well as NBC.com or the NBC app.