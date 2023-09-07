How to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — stream the zombie show online

Everyone's favorite crossbow-wielding zombie killed is returning to our screens when The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon returns on Thursday, September 7, and we'll make sure you know how to watch it.

This new The Walking Dead spin-off moves the action to France, after long-serving cast member Daryl finds himself mysteriously transplanted to France. As he quests to find out why he's there, he'll see many of the sights of the land and meet new friends and enemies.

This spin-off follows hot on the heels of The Walking Dead: Dead City from earlier in the year, and we've got a guide on how to watch that here, though you don't need to have seen that US-set show to understand this European one.

So let's dive in: here's how to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon wherever you are.

How to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon in the US

You've got two different options for watching The Walking Dead: Daryl Dizon in the US.

Firstly, you can watch it on streaming service AMC Plus from Thursday, September 7. This is apparently an "early access" look for subscribers, with the streaming release date falling in line with the cable one for future episodes.

AMC Plus costs $8.99 after a seven-day free trial and you can use it to watch other TWD spin-offs too.

The main way to watch the show, though, is on AMC, where Daryl Dixon debuts on Sunday, September 10 at 9 pm ET/PT. The subsequent five episodes will air weekly at that same time.

AMC is available for cord-cutters on some live TV streaming services like Sling TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream and Philo TV. That latter is your cheapest option at $25 monthly

Can you watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon in the UK?

Unfortunately there's no word on a UK release for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and that seems unlikely to change any time soon, judging by the lack of any release for Dead City which is months old at this point.

How to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon in Australia

You've got two different options for watching The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon in Australia, where each episode lands the day after it does in the US (due to time differences), so from Monday, September 11.

First up is AMC Pluss, which costs you $6.99 per month, and secondly is Stan, at $9.99 monthly, which is a touch pricier but has more shows on its library.

How to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like the The Walking Dead or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.