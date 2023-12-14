Jonathan Glazer's last movie was 2013's Under the Skin, so fans of his work are sure to be thrilled that The Zone of Interest is now playing. It's just an added bonus that the movie is one of the best-reviewed movies of the year. But how can you watch The Zone of Interest?

The Holocaust drama is one of the final 2023 entries from A24, which has had a big year with the likes of Past Lives, You Hurt My Feelings, Talk to Me, Priscilla and The Iron Claw (releasing on December 22). The mini-major Hollywood studio has drummed up a wide slay of fans with its slate of movies that challenge the typical studio fare. The Zone of Interest definitely falls into that camp.

Here is everything you need to know on how to watch The Zone of Interest, including where it is available and if it is available on streaming yet.

How to watch The Zone of Interest in movie theaters

The Zone of Interest releases in select movie theaters on Friday, December 15, specifically in Los Angeles and New York. It'll roll out to more US markets in the coming weeks, in some cases arriving in January. We'll keep this page updated when it expands to additional markets. The wait is a bit longer for UK moviegoers, as The Zone of Interest premieres there on February 2.

If you want to see for yourself if and where The Zone of Interest is playing near you, you can get a complete picture on Fandango , which will list all theaters in your area the movie is available and allow you to buy tickets for it directly on the site.

Another way to not only find screenings, but also potentially save money on going to the movies, is with movie theater subscriptions and membership programs. Offered by multiple US and UK movie theater chains, movie lovers can get free, discounted or monthly allotments of movie tickets, as well as other moviegoing perks and rewards like deals on concessions.

Is The Zone of Interest streaming?

No, The Zone of Interest is not available for streaming right now. The movie will have an exclusive run in movie theaters before it is made available for at-home viewing.

However, when The Zone of Interest does become available for streaming, we are all but certain that it will do so on Max (for US consumers) as A24 struck a deal to have its movies land first on the streaming service.

Before streaming though, The Zone of Interest will likely be available via digital on-demand. We'll update this page as that information becomes available.

What else to know about The Zone of Interest

Here is the official synopsis for The Zone of Interest:

"The commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp."

The movie stars Christian Friedel and Sandra Hüller as Rudolf and Hedwig. FYI, the entire movie is in German, so be prepared to read subtitles.

But don't let that scare you, because The Zone of Interest is one of the best-reviewed movies of the year. On Rotten Tomatoes it is officially "Certified Fresh" with a score of 93% as of December 14. The movie has also been earning some major end-of-the-year award nominations, including three from the Golden Globes and was named Best Picture of the year by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

Watch The Zone of Interest trailer right here: