How to watch Turtles All the Way Down: stream the John Green adaptation online

Another John Green novel is getting the big-screen adaptation: Turtles All the Way Down comes out on Thursday, May 2, ready for fans around the world to watch.

Turtles All the Way Down stars Isabel Merced as Aza, a igh school student struggling with OCD and grief. When her billionaire neighbour disappears, Aza finds herself investigating this odd mystery while striking up a relationship with the billionaire's son, who's also her childhood crush.

The new movie is based on Green's 2017 novel of the same name, and if you haven't read that we'll share a link to where you can find it below.

And if you're excited to watch Turtles All the Way Down, here's how to watch it from around the world when it comes out.

How to watch Turtles All the Way Down in the US

If you live in the US, you'll be able to watch Turtles All the Way Down using the streaming service Max, which is where it'll arrive on Thursday, May 2.

Max costs $9.99 for its basic tier, but if you pick that one, you'll have to watch commercials during your movie. The $15.99 tier will save you from then, and there's also a $19.99 tier for 4K streaming on certian movies, though Max hasn't stated whether Turtles will offer this option.

How to watch Turtles All the Way Down in the UK

You'll have to wait a little to watch Turtles All the Way Down in the UK, as it's coming on Sunday, May 26. That's 22 days after its US release, so you'll have to bide your time.

It'll release on both Sky TV and Now TV in the UK, so you've got options on how to stream.

The cheapest of those two is Now TV at £9.99 per month, but Sky TV offers you more with Netflix and more included in its base package. Plus, at the time of writing, a Sky TV deal gives you a month free trial which you should jump on before it expires, as it'll let you catch Turtles.

How to watch Turtles All the Way Down in Australia

In Australia, Turtles All the Way Down will release on the streaming service Binge. You won't need to wait for it either, as it releases on Thursday, May 2.

A subscription to Binge starts at $10 per month for its Basic tier, but this makes you watch ads and only supports HD viewing on one screen at a time. Standard costs $18 and doesn't have ads, offers 4K content and also lets you watch on two screens simulatenously. There's also a $22 Premium tier but this just gives you more screens to watch on.

How to watch Turtles All the Way Down everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Turtles All the Way Down, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite movies, shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

How to read Turtles All the Way Down

John Green's novel 'Turtles All the Way Down' came out in 2017, and that's when work on the movie began, but it's taken a full 7 years for it to hit screens.

If you prefer to read books before watching the movies that are based on them, you should check ou tthe 286-pager. You can find links to it on Amazon below:

Make sure not to accidentally buy a 2022 non-fiction book on the vaccine debate instead, which has the same name.