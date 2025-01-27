Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives gets broadcast debut on ABC tonight, January 27

ABC is the broadcast home for reality TV this winter, as you’ll see with a variety of shows, including The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, the Hulu original reality series that makes its broadcast TV debut on ABC tonight, January 27, at 10 pm ET/PT.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which originally premiered on Hulu in September 2024, follows a group of Mormon mom influencers (Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jennifer Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Mathews and Whitney Leavitt) that get caught up in a string of scandals that garner international headlines online. Can this group stick together or will they fall from grace?

The first episode of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives airs on ABC on January 27, with episode 2 set to premiere next Monday, February 3. In order to watch on ABC you must have access to your local ABC station, be it through traditional pay-TV providers, a TV antenna or live TV streaming services (i.e. Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV). You can also catch up with the entire series on-demand via a Hulu subscription.

This is just one of many reality shows helping to fill out ABC’s primetime schedule over the next few weeks. Prior to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, ABC is airing The Bachelor season 29 at 8 pm ET/PT. Thursdays on ABC are also going to be reality-driven, as Extreme Makeover: Home Edition kicks things off followed by new docuseries Scamanda and Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini starting on January 30.

These bits of special programming are helping fill out the ABC schedule until some of the network's flagship dramas — Grey’s Anatomy season 21, 9-1-1 season 8 and Doctor Odyssey — return with new episodes this March.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ inaugural season airing on ABC is going to give many the chance to experience the show ahead of the announced The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2. We don’t have a release date for the next season at this time, but to watch it as soon as it premieres you are going to need to have a Hulu subscription.

Still on the fence? Watch the trailer for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives to get a tease of why this was one of the buzziest reality shows of 2024.

