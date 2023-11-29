I'm A Celebrity 2023 in chaos as another star quits the show

I'm A Celebrity 2023 has confirmed that Jamie Lynn Spears has left the series and her last appearance on the show will be in Wednesday night's UK episode.

The news was announced on Wednesday, November 29 when it was revealed she had departed the camp due to medical reasons.

In a statement, ITV said: "Jamie Lynn Spears has left I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds. She's been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities."

Fans saw Jamie Lynn struggle to be away from her family during her time in the jungle and threatened to leave a number of times due to feeling homesick.

The campmates were always on hand to support Jamie Lynn through her emotional turmoil and she often opened up to them about her upbringing and life with her pop superstar sister Britney Spears.

She had an emotional heart-to-heart with Fred Sirieix about her teen pregnancy, as well as her struggles growing up in the limelight.

Jamie Lynn Spears exited the show on medical grounds. (Image credit: ITV)

In I'm A Celebrity episode 10, Jamie Lynn broke down after having a small square of chocolate and vowed to leave again after she tried to get in contact with her family from the jungle phone box.

This comes two days after food critic Grace Dent left the show on medical grounds, which left her unable to continue taking part.

ITV announced: "Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds. She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike."

Grace also struggled in camp and in I'm a Celebrity episode 6, she had a quiet chat with fellow campmate Josie Gibson where she admitted she was having a hard time and wanted to leave.

Announcing the news of Grace leaving camp, Hollyoaks legend Nick Pickard read a statement to the others where the former campmate said goodbye.

Nick read aloud: "My Dear campmates, I’m so sorry to let you down. I have left the camp for medical reasons. My heart is broken, I have loved and enjoyed getting to know you all. You’ve held me up and it’s been a pleasure being your friend through this experience. Leaving you all at this stage will be one of the saddest things in my life. I love you all. Your friend, Miss Grace Dent."

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.