‘I’m A Celebrity’ bosses drop spin-off show after one season

I’m a Celebrity’s spin-off programme, The Daily Drop, which replaced ITV2’s I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp in 2020 has been axed by the show’s producers.

The spin-off, which was hosted by radio DJ Vick Hope, kicked off last year as the series was filmed in Wales for the first time.

Currently, there is no replacement for The Daily Drop planned when I’m a Celebrity 2021 returns next month.

An ITV spokesman said: "The Daily Drop won't be returning this year but we'd like to thank Vick Hope and everyone involved in the show last year for bringing fans of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! all the latest news and gossip."

This news comes after it was announced the series would be returning to Gwrych Castle in Wales.

Ant and Dec will be returning to their presenting roles on I'm a Celebrity 2021. (Image credit: Getty)

While it only aired on ITV Hub, The Daily Drop had a similar format to I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp, which was the original spin-off show which lasted for 19 seasons and aired right after the main show.

It was previously hosted by former I’m a Celebrity contestants Adam Thomas and Emily Atack, and the show would feature behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the contestants after they were kicked off the show.

The upcoming celebrities taking part in the show this year will all have to do a compulsory two-week quarantine in order to keep them safe in the camp, which will be enforced by the producers.

Richard Madeley has been rumoured to be this year's first contestant, along with EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt and Coronation Street favourite Simon Gregson.

Last year’s series of I'm a Celebrity saw author, presenter and podcast host Giovanna Fletcher crowned queen of the castle, who won the hearts of the nation during her stay at the castle.

I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! returns to ITV this November.