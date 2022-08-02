Love Island fans declare Ekin-Su and Davide 'best winners ever'
Love Island viewers are thrilled that Ekin-Su and Davide have won season 8.
After eight weeks, Love Island 2022 has come to an end and two new islanders have officially joined the Love Island winners list... it's safe to say that the fans at home are pretty pleased with who came out on top!
After a summer of flirting, shocking moments, make-ups, break-ups and plenty of recouplings, we were left with the final four couples on Monday night (August 1).
Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, Luca Bish and Gemma Owen, Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack had won the hearts of the viewers at home, and we got to see them enjoy their last couple of days in style with the Love Island Summer Ball.
After a quick salsa dancing lesson and a last-minute getaway for the girls, the islanders got dressed up in their finery for their final evening together. Heartfelt speeches were shared and a few tears were shed; in between, host Laura Whitmore guided us through some of the best bits of season 8 live from the villa.
Who won Love Island 2022?
After the votes, Ekin-Su and Davide were revealed to be the winning couple, with Gemma and Luca coming in second, Dami and Indiyah landing third place, and Tasha and Andrew came in fourth.
Viewers at home were ecstatic with the result, which is no surprise given how much love Davide and Ekin-Su have had throughout the whole series.
One fan labeled the couple "the best winners of this show ever", and there were plenty more viewers who were full of praise for the happy couple!
Ekin-Su and Davide are the best winners of this show ever. #LoveIslandAugust 1, 2022
Another wrote: "EKIN-SU AND DAVIDE CONGRATULATIONS WELL DESERVED"
EKIN-SU & DAVIDE CONGRATULATIONS WELL DESERVED ❤️ #LoveIslandAugust 2, 2022
A third wrote: "EKIN SU AND DAVIDE LOVE ISLAND 2022 WINNERS BABYY!!!! SO PROUD OF THEM I CAN'TTTT", and there plenty more viewers who were full of praise for the happy couple.
EKIN SU AND DAVIDE LOVE ISLAND 2022 WINNERS BABYYY!!!! SO PROUD OF THEM I CAN'TTTTAugust 2, 2022
So glad I woke up living in a world in which Ekin Su and Davide are the winners of love islandAugust 2, 2022
Ekin Su. A legend. The moment. She brought back love island into its peak. Carried this season and brought countless legendary scenes. One of thee best love island contestants to ever enter the villa. Ekin Su will come through! And she did. #loveisland pic.twitter.com/GGHKjSPFmZJuly 31, 2022
how i’m going to sleep tonight after knowing ekin su and davide won #loveisland2022 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ToMAXEbPYTAugust 1, 2022
Although Love Island's now over, we'll be seeing TV to look forward to, as there are two seasons of Love Island coming to our screens in 2023.
Love Island 2022 has now finished airing in the UK, but you can relive the latest season on ITV Hub (opens in new tab) and on BritBox. In the US, new episodes will continue to air on Hulu, with the final expected to air on the streaming service on August 16.
Applications for Love Island 2023 are now open. For more info, head to the ITV website. (opens in new tab)
