Love Island fans 'in shock' after one of the most dramatic episodes ever

Love Island UK 2022 keeps getting better and better—just when we thought we were done with cliffhangers for a few days, the producers decided to throw another one in.

Monday's episode had plenty of drama—between Ekin-Su and Amber's fight and Indiyah and Ikenna's relationship ending—so viewers were not expecting it to end on another cliffhanger.

As the episode was nearing the end, the islanders received a text asking them to gather around the fire pit, where they were told who the bottom three girls—Tasha, Amber and Ekin-Su—and boys—Andrew, Ikenna and Jay—were, as voted by the public.

But just when we were getting ready to mourn another two islanders leaving, the episode ended, leaving viewers dealing with yet another cliffhanger (no doubt shouting at their TVs/laptops/tablets/smartphones) and taking to social media to vent their frustration.

One wrote: "I liveee for love island, but these damn cliffhangers have got to go. #LoveIsland"; while another said: "this was the best love island episode i’ve watched in so long i’m in shock #loveisland".

Alongside a picture of Toy Story's Woody looking mischievous, a third wrote: "Producers knowing they are just about to drop a TEXT then end the episode #loveisland."

A fourth added: "Hate when love island ends like that, not a wink of sleep be got".

Another detail that left viewers baffled was the fact that the show makers picked some Avengers-style tunes towards the end.

"Are they playing the Avengers theme tune on Love Island ??" one wrote; while another tweeted: "This sounds like the avengers theme tune? #LoveIsland".

Now we'll just have to wait to find out who left the Love Island villa—with more dramatic music, no doubt...

How to watch Love Island UK

Love Island is now underway on ITV2 and ITV Hub (opens in new tab), with new episodes airing every night.

