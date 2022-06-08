Love Island preview: Gemma and Davide head out on the first date of the series

Gemma and Davide are being sent on the first date of the series.

In tonight's episode of Love Island, Gemma and Davide will be heading off on the first date of the season, and it sounds like things will be hotting up for some of the other islanders, too!

Gemma Owen has been a major presence in Love Island 2022 so far and that's not set to change now since Davide Sanclimenti chose to couple up with her on day 2.

Speaking about the recoupling in the Beach Hut, Gemma reveals how pleased she is about her new partner: "Me and Davide are now a couple which I’m quite excited about. I’m really happy and I’m really looking forward to getting to know him a bit more and seeing where it goes.”

Meanwhile, Davide says: “I feel really happy with how things have been tonight. I’m now in a couple with Gemma and I’m really happy that she actually felt the same as me. I feel like there is something good between us.”

However, it sounds like Liam Llewellyn could still be interested in pursuing Gemma, despite no longer being in a couple with her. Gemma checks in with him at the firepit after Davide's decision is revealed and says she still wants to chat with him. In turn, Liam says: "You’re still at the top of my tree! I’ve got a good feeling about you. You are girlfriend material, the way you are and the way you carry yourself."

Later on, Davide and Gemma are shipped out on the first date of the season, where their conversation will quickly turn to marriage and how they're both feeling in their new pairing. Will Gemma decide to focus all her energy on Davide? Or will she continue to get to know Liam as well?

Is Gemma ready to close the door on Liam or not? (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Luca Bish and Andrew Le Page are set to vie for Tasha Ghouri's affections. Both boys have already indicated their interest in her, but Andrew is set to cause some trouble tonight. Whilst they're all getting ready for bed, Andrew says something to make Tasha question whether Luca is actually interested in her. After Tasha brings this up with Luca, he decides to confront Andrew about what's been said. Is this the end of their friendship?

Indiyah Polack is also questioning her connection with Ikenna Ekwonna. When the pair sit down for a chat, Indiyah asks what's going on between them. Ikenna says: "I am attracted to you. I just don't feel like I need to force convos. I don't want to be too pushy. I want to give you time."

Indiyah replies: "It's early days still and I think we should spend more time getting to actually know each other".

This leads Ikenna to say: "I wouldn't be speaking to you if I didn't think there could be something there. I also don't want you to feel that you can't speak to other people." What's next for them?

Indiyah and Ikenna are going to have a chat in tonight's show. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, things are due to heat up between Dami Hope and Amber Beckford who've been coupled up since day one after Amber tries to see more of Dami's fun side. Sparks soon start flying between the pair now that they're chatting, and they even share their first kiss!

Finally, we're also due to see the two new bombshells, Afia and Ekin-Su, heading into the villa. The public has been voting to send two boys on dates with the new arrivals, but who have they chosen? There's only one way to find out...

