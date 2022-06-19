Love Island UK 2022's explosive Sunday episode started with a recoupling where Danica went for a very bold choice — Luca.

The fishmonger, who was coupled up with Gemma, wasn't happy to be split up from the horse lover — so much so that he decided to sleep on the sofa for the first night. Gemma, on the other hand, decided to still sleep on the bed with Davide, the boy she picked during the recoupling.

But fans spotted a little detail that made them think Gemma is 'game playing' on the show. The dressage rider has been very guarded and went out of her way to say she was not worried that Luca had been picked by another girl.

However, her choice of footwear after Luca came back from a date with new girl Danica said otherwise. She was wearing Luca's infamous 'fish-flops' that no one in the villa likes, in what fans thought was an attempt to make sure his head doesn't turn.

(Image credit: ITV Press Centre)

One wrote: "Not Gemma wearing fish sliders to impress Luca after his date with another girl #loveisland #gemmaowen"; while another said: "Not Gemma wearing the fish flops #loveisland".

A third wrote: "not gemma wearing the fish flip flops #loveisland i can’t take her seriously when she’s having a deep chat with luca".

A fourth added: "biggest game player fr she didnt even like him 2 episodes ago".

Not Gemma wearing fish sliders to impress Luca after his date with another girl #loveisland #gemmaowen pic.twitter.com/28HItHNOXqJune 19, 2022 See more

Not Gemma wearing the fish flops #loveisland pic.twitter.com/n6svn67zwSJune 19, 2022 See more

not gemma wearing the fish flip flops #loveisland i can’t take her seriously when she’s having a deep chat with luca pic.twitter.com/SiXM4Sp7hWJune 19, 2022 See more

Elsewhere in the episode, Remi made a shock exit as Indiyah picked Ikenna over him in the recoupling. Dami also started to think about making a move with Indiyah so he's potentially reconsidering his connection with Amber... It's getting juicy in the villa!

How to watch Love Island UK

Love Island is now underway on ITV2 and ITV Hub (opens in new tab), with new episodes airing every night.

If you're away from home and can't access your usual streaming services, there's an easy way to catch up on Love Island no matter where you are — a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Our favorite ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on. It's easy to use, has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.