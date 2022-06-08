Love Island viewers aren't happy with Luca Bish after tonight's episode

Love Island UK 2022 is starting to heat up and we're not even one week in yet. There has been drama, one mini recoupling, bombshells and... more than one islander getting on viewers' nerves.

Not only do we have Gemma's on her high-horse (sometimes literally) attitude and Andrew's shady comments trying to confuse Tasha, we now also have Luca Bish trying to copy the forever king of our hearts and Love Island legend, Mr Ovie Soko.

Warning: spoilers ahead!

During episode three, the fishmonger received a text to let the villa know two new bombshells were incoming—Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Afia Tonkmor. But instead of the usual 'gotta text' shout, Luca opted to say 'Got a message', which was Ovie's trademark saying.

It wasn't long until Ovie started trending on Twitter, with many fans urging Luca to leave his legacy alone.

TV and radio presenter Yasmin Evans wrote: "Did Luca just try and do an Ovie?!! #LoveIsland"; while another added: "shut up luca you ain’t ovie #LoveIsland".

A third said: "LUCA TRYING TO BE LIKE OVIE ???? #LoveIsland"; while another viewer wrote: "Luca babe, ur not Ovie so pls stop #LoveIsland".

Let's just say he'll have to get himself a new catchphrase!

But it wasn't just wrath that this episode brought us. Liam, who recently became single after Davide picked Gemma, became the nation's sweetheart after viewers picked him for not just one, but two dates!

After the initial rejection on Love Island, the Welsh heartthrob is set to enjoy some alone time with the new bombshells arriving in the villa. Let's see how this all plays out...

