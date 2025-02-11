My favorite movie of 2025 so far is now streaming on-demand

One of the best-reviewed 2025 new movies, and my personal favorite of the year so far, is now available to watch at home, as One of Them Days has landed on digital on-demand platforms.

Starring Keke Palmer and SZA, One of Them Days follows two best friends Dreux and Alyssa as they go through the ringer in trying to procure their rent money after Alyssa’s boyfriend spent it on himself, Dreux tries to prepare for a big job interview and they draw the ire of some dangerous and chaotic characters in their Los Angeles neighborhood. Vanessa Bell Calloway, Lil Rel Howery, Katt Williams, Maude Apatow, Patrick Cage, Janelle James and Aziza Scott also star in this movie that was written by Syreeta Singleton and Lawrence Lamont.

My One of Them Days review called the pairing of Palmer and SZA as “undeniably terrific” and key in what makes the movie such a laugh riot. Others felt the same way too, as One of Them Days is “Certified Fresh” (by critics) at 95% and “Verified Hot” (by audiences) on Rotten Tomatoes. Now you can watch it for yourself at home via various digital on-demand platforms (it is still playing in movie theaters if you prefer to see it on the big screen).

You can buy ($24.99) or rent ($19.99) One of Them Days directly on Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Google Play and Prime Video.

One of Them Days isn’t the only new movie to digital on-demand platforms worth mentioning. Two-time Oscar nominee Nickel Boys (Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay) is also now available to buy or rent via digital on-demand platforms. This adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel tells the story of two young Black boys that have to navigate the difficulties of a reform school in 1960s Florida. Nickel Boys is also “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes, earning a score of 90%.

Nickel Boys now joins six of the other 10 Best Picture nominees for the 2025 Oscars to be available either on-demand or on streaming platforms in the US. So, ahead of the ceremony’s March 2 event you can now watch Anora on digital on-demand, Conclave on Peacock, Dune: Part Two on Max or Netflix, Emilia Perez on Netflix, The Substance on Mubi and Wicked on digital on-demand. The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown and I’m Still Here are still playing exclusively in movie theaters.

Fair to say, there are some great new movie options to watch right now.