Netflix to test password change that could hike cost again

Keeping up with the latest Netflix originals could cost you even more very soon.

Netflix is about to test new features in parts of Central and South America which could lead to customers paying even more for the streaming service around the world, if successful.

In an announcement on the company website, Netflix revealed that they plan to implement two new features "in the next few weeks" for current subscribers in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru.

Users in these countries on the Standard and Premium plans will be able to add so-called "Extra Member" sub-accounts for up to two additional users whom they don't live with

Extra Members will have their own Netflix user profile, log-in details and personalized recommendations. Adding an Extra Member to your account will cost 2,380 CLP in Chile, 2.99 USD in Costa Rica, and 7.9 PEN in Peru.

The other change will allow members on the Basic, Standard or Premium plans to enable users sharing their accounts to transfer profile information either to a brand new Netflix account or to an Extra Member sub-account. This process will preserve the user's viewing history, watch list and recommendations.

Netflix stated that they are "working to understand the utility of these two features for members in these three countries before making changes anywhere else in the world". So, these changes could roll out to other territories, if the test is successful.

The company explained that "confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared was the primary reason behind the changes.

The announcement (written by Netflix's Director of Product Innovation, Chengyi Long) explained: "We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams in our Standard and Premium plans. While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared.

"As a result, accounts are being shared between households — impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members. So for the last year we’ve been working on ways to enable members who share outside their household to do so easily and securely, while also paying a bit more", Long stated.

This plan comes shortly after the streaming giant raised its prices in the US and Canada in January and then in the UK and Ireland shortly thereafter. The Basic package price rose to $9.99/£6.99/€8.99 a month, with the Standard Netflix plan increasing to $15.49/£10.99/€14.99 and the Premium plan now costing $19.99/£15.99/ €20.99 a month.