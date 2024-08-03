New on Peacock August 3-9: our expert picks 6 new TV shows and movies coming to Peacock
Steph Curry's new comedy debuts.
The Paris Olympics might be dominating TV screens right now, but there are lots of other things coming to Peacock if you're looking for something to watch while the athletes are sleeping.
There's only one new Peacock original show premiering this week, along with a few new Hallmark Channel offerings, but there's a whole list of great movies and shows coming to the library that are worth a look.
Check out our picks for this week below. If you want to see everything coming to Peacock this month, check out what's new on Peacock in August.
Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery
- The all-new mystery premieres August 3
In Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery, Jazz Ramsey is a dog trainer and consultant who works to train dogs to help solve crimes. She and her canine partner, Zeus, are guest speakers at a school's forensics club when they come upon a fresh murder scene in the school, thrusting them in the middle of the investigation. Rachel Skarsten and Corey Sevier star.
Junebug
- Junebug, an all-new Hallmark Channel original, arrives August 4
When a woman approaching her 40th birthday starts to see a younger version of herself, she suddenly starts reconsidering her life's choices, especially when that younger version asks why she gave up on her dreams. Junebug kicks off Hallmark Channel's Summer Nights event and features Autumn Reeser and Aaron O'Connell.
Deadly Waters with Captain Lee season 1
- The first season of Oxygen's nautical true crime series arrives August 6
Captain Lee Rosbach takes viewers on a deep dive into some of the most harrowing and unbelievable true crime stories, but there's a twist: none of the stories take place on land. These nautical mysteries include episodes like "Carnage on Catalina" and "Evil on Lake Erie."
Mr. Throwback
- The Steph Curry comedy arrives August 8
When a memorabilia dealer (Adam Pally) finds himself down on his luck, he decides that there's only one way to turn things around: reunite with his sixth grade classmate and NBA legend Steph Curry.
The Bikeriders
- Austen Butler's motorcycle tale arrives August 9
Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy hit the road in one of 2024's biggest indie movies, The Bikeriders. Based on a photography book by Danny Lyon, The Bikeriders follows a Midwest motorcycle club as it evolves from a friendly gathering of motorcycle enthusiasts to something more dark and sinister.
Renfield
- Take a bite out of Renfield on August 9
Everyone knows Transylvania's most famous resident, Count Dracula, but in Renfield the story focuses on Drac's assistant. Nicolas Hoult plays the Renfield to Nicolas Cage's hilariously over-the-top Dracula. After serving his master faithfully for centuries, Renfield is ready to break out and see what's out there. This zany comedy explores what happens when Renfield tries to break the cycle of codependency once and for all... if Dracula will allow it.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.