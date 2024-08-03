New on Peacock August 3-9: our expert picks 6 new TV shows and movies coming to Peacock

The Paris Olympics might be dominating TV screens right now, but there are lots of other things coming to Peacock if you're looking for something to watch while the athletes are sleeping.

There's only one new Peacock original show premiering this week, along with a few new Hallmark Channel offerings, but there's a whole list of great movies and shows coming to the library that are worth a look.

Check out our picks for this week below. If you want to see everything coming to Peacock this month, check out what's new on Peacock in August.

Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery

(Image credit: Hallmark Media/Photographer: Courtesy Brain Power Studio Productions)

The all-new mystery premieres August 3

In Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery, Jazz Ramsey is a dog trainer and consultant who works to train dogs to help solve crimes. She and her canine partner, Zeus, are guest speakers at a school's forensics club when they come upon a fresh murder scene in the school, thrusting them in the middle of the investigation. Rachel Skarsten and Corey Sevier star.

Junebug

Autumn Reeser in Aaron O'Connell in Junebug (Image credit: Hallmark Media/Photographer: Hugh Tull)

Junebug, an all-new Hallmark Channel original, arrives August 4

When a woman approaching her 40th birthday starts to see a younger version of herself, she suddenly starts reconsidering her life's choices, especially when that younger version asks why she gave up on her dreams. Junebug kicks off Hallmark Channel's Summer Nights event and features Autumn Reeser and Aaron O'Connell.

Deadly Waters with Captain Lee season 1

(Image credit: Laurent Bassett/Bravo)

The first season of Oxygen's nautical true crime series arrives August 6

Captain Lee Rosbach takes viewers on a deep dive into some of the most harrowing and unbelievable true crime stories, but there's a twist: none of the stories take place on land. These nautical mysteries include episodes like "Carnage on Catalina" and "Evil on Lake Erie."

Mr. Throwback

(Image credit: Peacock)

The Steph Curry comedy arrives August 8

When a memorabilia dealer (Adam Pally) finds himself down on his luck, he decides that there's only one way to turn things around: reunite with his sixth grade classmate and NBA legend Steph Curry.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Bikeriders

Jodie Comer and Austin Butler in The Bikeriders (Image credit: Kyle Kaplan/Focus Features)

Austen Butler's motorcycle tale arrives August 9

Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy hit the road in one of 2024's biggest indie movies, The Bikeriders. Based on a photography book by Danny Lyon, The Bikeriders follows a Midwest motorcycle club as it evolves from a friendly gathering of motorcycle enthusiasts to something more dark and sinister.

Renfield

Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult in Renfield (Image credit: Michele K. Short/Universal Pictures)

Take a bite out of Renfield on August 9

Everyone knows Transylvania's most famous resident, Count Dracula, but in Renfield the story focuses on Drac's assistant. Nicolas Hoult plays the Renfield to Nicolas Cage's hilariously over-the-top Dracula. After serving his master faithfully for centuries, Renfield is ready to break out and see what's out there. This zany comedy explores what happens when Renfield tries to break the cycle of codependency once and for all... if Dracula will allow it.