New on Peacock September 14-20: our expert picks 5 new TV shows and movies coming to Peacock

It's a great week for reality fans, fans of true crime and Hallmark fans on Peacock. Additionally, there are lots of other great shows and movies that are new to Peacock in the week of September 14-20.

This week you can catch some great movies, including Zoot Suit, Cashback, Food Inc. and Goon, along with the debut of FBI: International season 3 and FBI: Most Wanted season 5. And that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Check out our picks for this week below.

The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death is Listening

Paul Campbell and Aimee Garcia in The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death is Listening (Image credit: Hallmark Media/Photographer: Allister Foster)

Murder is afoot in the latest case for the Cases, debuting September 14.

Hallmark Mystery has some of the best cozy mysteries around, and in The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death is Listening, Birdie and Alden Case are on the case when their favorite podcaster turns up dead. True crime is what brings this couple together, so naturally they jump in to figure out what happened and who was behind the murder.

The Heiress and the Handyman

Corey Sevier and Jodie Sweetin in The Heiress and the Handyman (Image credit: Hallmark Media/Photographer: Courtesy Brain Power Studio)

Jodie Sweetin stars in this Fall Into Love classic debuting September 15

A case of mistaken identity leads to a very special love connection in The Heiress and the Handyman. This Hallmark Channel Fall Into Love movie features Fuller House's Jodie Sweetin as an heiress who loses everything and Corey Sevier as her neighbor, whom she mistakes for the local handyman.

The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2

Lesa Milan, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Stanbury, Caroline Brooks, Saba Yussouf, Sara Al Medani, Taleen Marie in The Real Housewives of Dubai (Image credit: Yasmin Hussain/Bravo)

The ladies of Dubai continue their contentious reunion on September 18

The women of The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 joined Andy Cohen for the first installment of the post-season reunion last week, now they're back in the hot seat again. Whenever there's a multiple-episode reunion, the drama usually kicks into high gear in episode two after everyone is done playing nice. Who's going to spill the tea, and will the women be able to get along after secrets are laid bare for all to see?

World's Most Notorious Killers season 1

The Peacock original true crime series debuts airs September 17

Dive into the mind of some of the most infamous criminals around the world in World's Most Notorious Killers. In this new Peacock original series, a different case is examined each week with firsthand accounts from detectives, family members journalists and others who were impacted by these horrendous crimes.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5

Heather, Lisa, Angie and Mary on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Image credit: Bravo)

The tumultuous new season kicks off on September 19

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 is something fans have been looking forward to after last season's explosive drama that tore apart friendships and betrayed trust. Mary Crosby is back as a housewife this season and Bronwyn Newport is the newest housewife to join the group. Additionally the show will have some new friends with Britani and Meili. How will the show move forward after Monica's social media scandal? We'll have to keep watching to find out what happens.