The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the reality series

After last season saw arguably the most explosive revelation in the history of The Real Housewives, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 sees the return of most of the season 4 ladies and the addition of a few new castmates.

This group seemingly has a lot of healing to do in the wake of last season. Meredith and Lisa still have work to do if they hope to get back to their friendship, "Bad Weather" is still not where it used to be when the series first aired and Mary has the all-around task of being more engaged with the other women. And of course, this group of ladies has to find a way to move past the revelation that Monica was involved in a social media account that had been slamming them for years.

Here's everything we know about The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 premieres on Wednesday, September 18, at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo. The season 5 premiere becomes available to stream the next day on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is a Bravo original series, so new episodes air live on Bravo in the US. For those who have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . Additionally, Peacock provides next-day streaming of each episode.

In the UK, the new season is expected to join previous seasons on Hayu .

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 premise

Here is a synopsis of the new season:

"Returning this season are housewives Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose. In addition, Mary Cosby rejoins as a housewife, bringing back her unfiltered opinions and expensive taste.

"New housewife Bronwyn Newport arrives in couture with her over-the-top fashion and a sense of humor as sharp as the diamonds she wears. A longtime friend of Lisa Barlow, Bronwyn makes a splash with the ladies with her outrageous, fabulous and confrontational style.

"Two new friends enter the mix this season. Utah native and practicing Mormon Britani Bateman is a real estate developer, actress and accoladed singer in an on-again, off-again relationship. Britani is introduced to the women through her friend Heather, but bumps heads with a few of the ladies from the jump. Whitney's friend Meili Workman has her hands full as a model with four young children and husband at home. Originally from California, Meili was raised LDS and moved to Utah to be more involved in the church, but ultimately decided that the faith was not for her."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 cast

Here's what viewers can look forward to seeing with each cast member:

"Lisa Barlow enters the season with strong bonds, but her friendships quickly flip on their head. Meredith and Lisa promise to have each other's backs, but her relationship with Whitney is permanently threatened after Whitney makes a series of hurtful remarks about Lisa's status as the group's villain. Lisa retaliates with claims about the authenticity of Whitney's business practices. With Jack away on his mission, Lisa is especially hurt when Angie questions how good of a mother she has been.

"Mary Cosby is back full time with her fiery remarks and 2003 Dom Perignon. Mary re-immerses herself in the group, making amends with Whitney and Heather after her name-calling, and a deep and unexpected friendship develops with Angie. Although she has a new ally and confidant, Mary and Meredith's longstanding friendship is on thin ice as they struggle to see eye-to-eye.

"Heather Gay is a ride-or-die girl with a new, unexpected allegiance to Lisa. She and Whitney continue to make strides and strengthen their foundation. Tensions with Mary reach an all-time high when they both throw quips about body positivity. Heather introduces her friend Britani to the group, but when Britani repeatedly puts her foot in her mouth, Heather can't continue to defend her.

"Back with props and larger-than-life sunglasses, Angie Katsanevas and husband Shawn put last year's rumors and nastiness behind them as they celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary. She and Mary are thick as thieves, but her friendship with Lisa is unstable as the two go head-to-head over how good a friend they've been to one another.

"Meredith Marks is excited to celebrate and reaffirm her Jewish faith by having a bat mitzvah, ultimately bringing her and Seth closer together. The bathwater continues to muddy with Whitney because of their overlapping business plans to create bath products. When Meredith repeats something she heard about Whitney's business, the game of telephone lands her in hot water.

"Whitney Rose finds herself at odds with many of the women. When harmful rumors about her jewelry line circle the group, she confronts the women to find the source. As tensions rise, the husbands get roped into the women's fights, causing things to get heated between Justin and John. Whitney introduces the women to her friend Meili, who quickly gets thrown into the fire when Lisa shares a rumor about her shopping habits.

"Bronwyn Newport is passionate about couture, art and a first-class lifestyle. Raised Mormon, Bronwyn was excommunicated from the church when she got pregnant while attending BYU. While raising her daughter, Gwen, as a single mother, she worked in finance before marrying Todd, who's 26 years her senior. Although she and Lisa have been friends over the years, she quickly learns that her old friend may not support her in the way she wants."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 trailer

Check out the exciting trailer for the new season below.