Only Murders in the Building season 2 makes broadcast debut on ABC tonight, January 2

ABC is back on the case with Only Murders in the Building, as the Hulu original murder mystery comedy makes its return to broadcast TV tonight. Starting Thursday, January 2, ABC is airing Only Murders in the Building season 2 for the first time on broadcast TV, meaning anyone not subscribed to Hulu but with access to their local ABC station can enjoy the second season of the Emmy-winning series for the first time at no additional cost.

Starting at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC, the first three episodes of Only Murders in the Building season 2 make their broadcast debut, “Persons of Interest,” “Framed” and “The Last Days of Bunny Folger.” ABC is expected to broadcast all 10 episodes of Only Murders in the Building season 2 over the next few weeks, with multiple episodes airing every Thursday starting at 9 pm.

In order to watch Only Murders in the Building season 2 on ABC you must have access to your local ABC station. Anyone with a traditional pay-TV provider or a TV antenna gets that automatically, but if you’re looking for a live TV streaming service that carries ABC, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV are all options. Of course, if you want to catch up with Only Murders but don’t want to wait for ABC to air episodes weekly (or want to watch subsequent seasons), signing up for Hulu is your best option.

Only Murders in the Building season 2 follows the shocking ending of the show’s first season (which aired on ABC this time last year), as Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short) must prove they are innocent after the shocking murder of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger. As always, the show is stacked with guest stars and potential suspects, which in season 2 include Tina Fey, Cara Delevingne, Amy Schumer, Christine Ko, Michael Rapaport, Nathan Lane, Zoe Colletti and Shirley MacLaine. Meanwhile, series regulars like Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Michael Cyril Creighton, Jackie Hoffman and more also appear in the season.

The second season of Only Murders proved the show was one of the best on TV. It received 11 Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series, winning one (Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program [Half Hour]). It also has the highest-rated episode on IMDb, the season 2 finale.

ABC airing Only Murders in the Building is going to help fill out its Thursday night programming as ABC’s usual Thursday night lineup is on an extended hiatus. Grey’s Anatomy season 21, 9-1-1 season 8 and Doctor Odyssey are all off until March 6, so OMITB season 2 is going to air the first few weeks of the year, while a reboot of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition also airs on Thursdays. On January 30, the docuseries Scamanda and the broadcast premiere of Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini will premiere on the network.

This all comes ahead of the expected 2025 premiere of Only Murders in the Building season 5 (release date unconfirmed at this time). So if you want to be ready for that then Only Murders in the Building season 2 on ABC is a great way to help you prepare.

Watch the trailer for Only Murders in the Building season 2 right here: