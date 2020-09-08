Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 trailer takes the crew to the year 3188

David Ajala as Book and Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham in "Star Trek: Discovery" on CBS All Access.

The Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 trailer is here. Discovery is on a planet, not in space. Not exactly where a starship is meant to be. And the year? 3188. The future. The future future. Some 900 years into the future after its encounter with the "Red Angel."

And things aren't looking great for the Federation. Mostly because the Federation is all but gone. "The Federation mostly collapsed" thanks to "the burn" — "the day the galaxy took a hard left," David Ajala's Book says to Burnham.

It could be worse — he at least knows of the Federation.

Here's the line from CBS All Access itself:

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery landing in an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

Season 3 of Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber) and Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker). Also appearing in season three are Blu del Barrio (Adira), Ian Alexander (Gray) and Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou).

Season 3 of Star Trek: Discovery premieres on Thursday, Oct. 15 on CBS All Access. New episodes from the 13-episode season will drop on subsequent Thursdays for subscribers in the United States.