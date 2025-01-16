Three more Only Murders in the Building season 2 episodes on ABC tonight, January 16

ABC is returning to the Arconia again this week, as the next three episodes of Only Murders in the Building season 2 are airing on broadcast TV for the first time on Thursday, January 16, starting at 9 pm ET/PT. This follows the first five episodes of the acclaimed murder mystery comedy’s second season being shown on ABC over the last couple of weeks.

Only Murders in the Building season 2, which was originally released on Hulu in 2022, centers around the mystery of who killed Arconia Board President Bunny. Unfortunately for our main trio of Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short), they are seen as the main suspects, so they must prove their innocence while also learning secrets about the Arconia and dealing with their own complicated histories. This week’s slate of episodes includes Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 6, “Performance Review,” Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 7, “Flipping the Pieces,” and Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 8, “Hello, Darkness.”

In order to watch Only Murders in the Building season 2 on ABC, you must have access to your local ABC station. Anyone with a traditional pay-TV provider or a TV antenna gets that automatically, but if you’re looking for a live TV streaming service that carries ABC, Fubo , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV are all options.

This is the second year in a row that ABC has had these special broadcasts of Only Murders in the Building to fill out its January primetime lineup. Right now the Hulu original series is sharing ABC’s Thursday night scheduling block with Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, but after the final two episodes of Only Murders in the Building season 2 presumably air next week, January 23, on the network, new docuseries Scamanda is set to take over the spot.

All of this is filling in the gap until ABC’s usual Thursday lineup returns in March — Grey’s Anatomy season 21, 9-1-1 season 8 and the first season of Doctor Odyssey.

If you’re enjoying this special showing of Only Murders in the Building and want to catch up with the rest of the show’s four seasons, then you are going to need to sign up for a Hulu account. That will allow you to watch the show at your own pace and get you ready for Only Murders in the Building season 5, which is expected to be released later this year.