Viewers feel 'sick' after watching Gemma and Luca on Love Island Unseen Bits

Love Island viewers got more than what they bargained for on the most recent Unseen Bits episode, when they witnessed a moment between Luca and Gemma.

The two were hanging out with Ekin-Su, Tasha and Paige when Luca is seen massaging Gemma's foot. As he starts discussing toe sucking and Gemma indicates she likes it, Luca starts sucking her toe while the other islanders are distracted with something else.

No one noticed but when Paige spots the toe close to this mouth, she asks if he was about to do it and says: "That is disgusting."

When Luca denies it, Gemma then tells him: "Don't get embarrassed!"

The moment wasn't well-received by fans who took to social media to say just that some 'bits' should indeed remain 'unseen'.

"Nah luca is DONE loool, he’s been sucking gemma’s toes for a good 5 mins.. even put ALL her toes in his mouth #LoveIsland (unseen bits)", one said, while another wrote: "Some unseen bits should stay unseen #LoveIsland".

A third wrote: "I didn't come to unseen bits for foot fetish exhibitionism. #LoveIsland".

Another, who clearly watched the next morning on catch-up, said: "Catching up on #LoveIsland unseen bits..... as much as I love Luca..... please do not do that, put me right off my breakfast...".

"I feel sick from watching Luca suck Gemma’s toes", tweeted another viewer.

Another viewer even threw in a Love Island throwback, referencing Jake Cornish's foot fetish: "Jake watching unseen bits rn #LoveIsland"

Elsewhere in the episode, we got proof that the producers actually listen to what viewers say on social media when they answered a question that was left on fans' minds after last week's episode.

In last Saturday's episode, we saw Ikenna (who's already left the show) pick Indiyah up while some of the girls were getting ready for bed in the bathroom.

Fans were left wondering why we didn't see this heartwarming moment in one of main episodes or why we didn't at least get more context around it on Unseen Bits. Turns out that Gemma initially ran into Ikenna's arms when he walked into the bathroom and then all the girls took turns being picked up by him, with Indiyah being the last one.

Mystery solved!

