Bills vs Chiefs live stream — watch NFL 2023 game online

Most football fans had the Bills and Chiefs pegged as Super Bowl contenders at the beginning of the campaign, but with a month of the regular-season to go, they're looking far from convincing. Both teams have now lost three of their past five games, but seeing as Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes tend to bring the best out of each other, we're still expecting a shootout at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, December 10.

Bills vs Chiefs is airing on Fox in the US, Sky Sports in the UK, and Kayo Sports in Australia. Don't worry if you're abroad, because you can watch NFL live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

With only four games remaining on their schedule after this clash, the Bills are running out of time to resurrect their season. They're currently all the way down in 11th in the AFC pecking order, something that seemed unthinkable ahead of the season.

Their 6-6 record doesn't do justice to the fact that all of those defeats have come by six points or fewer, though that's unlikely to bring too much comfort to Sean McDermott's men. They've racked up more than 30 points in each of the two games they've played since Joe Brady was appointed OC, though that defense is in such a state that the Bills still managed to lose one of them. They have, however, had a week on the bye to prepare for this encounter.

The Chiefs haven't set the world alight this year, but as long as they kept winning it was hard to fault them. The past five weeks, however, have made for awfully thin gruel both in terms of performances and results, and though they're still the No.3 seed in the AFC by way of leading the AFC West, the Broncos have now cut the gap to two wins.

If you're a keen NFL fan, you'll want to know how to watch Bills vs Chiefs live streams. We've got all the information on that below.

How to watch Bills vs Chiefs in the US

How to watch Bills vs Chiefs in the UK

You can watch Bills vs Chiefs with a Sky TV subscription in the UK.

Kick-off is scheduled for 9.25 pm UK on Sunday night, with live coverage available via the Sky Sports NFL channel from 9 pm.

Sky Sports costs £56 per month — that's £29 for the base Sky Entertainment & Netflix plan and another £27 for the Sky Sports add-on. This is on a 31-day rolling contract too, and you can save £5 in total per month if you opt for an 18-month contract instead.

The NOW streaming service is a more flexible way to get Sky Sports, and will set you back either £11.99 for a day membership or £33.99 for a monthly membership.

The game is also available to watch via NFL Game Pass, which shows every single out-of-market game live and costs £14.99 per week or £50 for the rest of the season.

How to watch Bills vs Chiefs in Australia

In Australia, Kayo Sports is showing the Bills vs Chiefs game. The platform provides streaming access to Fox Sports, ESPN and loads of live sports coverage that would otherwise require a pricey cable setup.

Kayo Sports costs $25 per month for its cheapest channel, though paying $5 more for Basic or $10 extra for Premium will provide you with additional concurrent streams and higher-quality video.

The only catch is that kick-off is set for 8.25 am AEDT first thing on Monday morning.

If you're not in Australia right now, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch Bills vs Chiefs from anywhere with a VPN

Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that a major broadcaster is streaming the NFL.

However, in some places there is a possibility that there's no easy way of watching the game. Thankfully, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like the NFL even if it isn't directly broadcasting where you are. Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar. There's a helpful guide on the best VPN services right now on TechRadar if you'd like a deeper read.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN.

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc).

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

What time is the Bills vs Chiefs kick-off?

Kick-off for the Bills vs Chiefs is at 4.25 pm ET / 1.25 pm PT / 9.25 pm UK / 8.25 am AEDT on Sunday, December 10 (Monday, December 11 for viewers in Australia).