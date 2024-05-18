How to watch Countdown to Chelsea and RHS Chelsea Flower Show online or on TV

A great British institution returns next week, with the 2024 RHS Chelsea Flower Show giving the chance for some of the world's best gardeners the chance to produce their most beautiful, most gobsmacking designs. The coverage all starts with the Countdown to Chelsea preview show on Sunday, May 19.

You can watch Countdown to Chelsea for free in the UK on BBC One and the iPlayer streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on, because you can watch 2024 RHS Chelsea Flower Show from anywhere with a VPN.

The Royal Horticultural Society's most prestigious event, this year's Chelsea Flower Show officially runs from Tuesday until Saturday, with prizes — celebrating everything from Best Show Garden to Best Balcony and Container Garden — being handed out on Friday, May 24.

But if you want a sneak peak of what to expect from the exhibitors, then the BBC's impressive breadth of coverage kicks off with its Countdown to Chelsea show. The hour-long preview (airing at 6.15 pm UK on Sunday) takes a first glimpse at the wonders that will dazzle the 150,000+ visitors to the show, with Sophie Raworth and Joe Swift getting their fingernails dirty with a behind the scenes look ay the gardens.

Ready to enjoy some bloomin' good television? Here's how to watch Countdown to Chelsea and the RHS Chelsea Flower Show from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch Countdown to Chelsea in the UK for free

The BBC's coverage of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show kicks off with Countdown to Chelsea on BBC One at 6.15 pm UK on Sunday, May 19.

After that, it will have programmes twice or three times a day from Monday, 20 through to Friday, 24 across BBC One and Two. You can see a full schedule further down this article.

All episodes are also available to watch online on BBC iPlayer. The BBC iPlayer is free to watch for licence fee payers.

If you're traveling outside the UK, you might want to use a VPN to access your usual BBC iPlayer account. Instructions below.

How to watch RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024 in the US

International streams of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show can be found on BritBox — the streaming service that specializes in British TV.

Programming is scheduled to start from Sunday, May 19 with the Countdown to Chelsea preview show.

BritBox is available in the US for $8.99 a month or $89.99 for a whole year and you can try the service out thanks to its 7-day free trial.

How to watch RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024 in Australia

You can watch RHS Chelsea Flower Show coverage in Australia on BritBox, with Countdown to Chelsea starting things off from Monday, May 20.

In Australia, BritBox costs AU$9.99 a month or AU$99.99 for a whole year. Anybody new to the service can also try it out first its 7-day free trial.

How to watch RHS Chelsea Flower Show from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Countdown to Chelsea and RHS Flower Show coverage on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN — no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar, where you'll find a deeper reader on the best VPN services available right now.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

RHS Flower Show 2024 episode guide

There will be daily programming to cover the 2024 RHS Chelsea Flower Show, starting from Sunday, May 19 in the UK.

Countdown to Chelsea : Sunday, May 19 at 6.15 pm, BBC One

Sunday, May 19 at 6.15 pm, BBC One Episode 1: Monday, May 20 at 3.45 pm, BBC One

Monday, May 20 at 3.45 pm, BBC One Episode 2: Monday, May 20 at 8 pm, BBC Two

Monday, May 20 at 8 pm, BBC Two Episode 3: Tuesday, May 21 at 3.45 pm, BBC One

Tuesday, May 21 at 3.45 pm, BBC One Episode 4: Tuesday, May 21 at 8 pm, BBC Two

Tuesday, May 21 at 8 pm, BBC Two Episode 5: Wednesday, May 22 at 3.45 pm, BBC One

Wednesday, May 22 at 3.45 pm, BBC One Episode 6: Wednesday, May 22 at 7 pm, BBC One

Wednesday, May 22 at 7 pm, BBC One Episode 7: Wednesday, May 22 at 8 pm, BBC Two

Wednesday, May 22 at 8 pm, BBC Two Episode 8: Thursday, May 23 at 3.45 pm, BBC One

Thursday, May 23 at 3.45 pm, BBC One Episode 9: Thursday, May 23 at 8 pm, BBC Two

Thursday, May 23 at 8 pm, BBC Two Episode 10: Friday, May 24 at 3.45 pm, BBC One

Friday, May 24 at 3.45 pm, BBC One Episode 11: Friday, May 24 at 7 pm, BBC One

Friday, May 24 at 7 pm, BBC One Episode 12: Friday, May 24 at 8 pm, BBC Two

(All dates and times are UK BST)

All you need to know about 2024 RHS Chelsea Flower Show

What awards can be won at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show? Gardens Best Show Garden

Best Construction Award (Show Garden)

Best Sanctuary Garden

Best Construction Award (Sanctuary Garden)

Best Balcony & Container Garden

Best All About Plants Garden BBC / RHS People’s Choice Award People’s Choice Show Garden

People’s Choice Balcony / Container Garden

People’s Choice Sanctuary / All About Plants Garden Great Pavilion Best Exhibit in the Great Pavilion

The President’s Award

New Design Award

RHS Chelsea Plant of the Year

Best Discovery Exhibit House Plant Studios Best House Plant Studio Floristry Best Floristry Exhibit

Ambassadors’ Choice Tradestands Best Tradestand

RHS Chelsea Sustainable Garden Product of the Year