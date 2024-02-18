How to watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 live – stream from anywhere

One of the biggest nights in the film calendar is almost upon us as we prepare for the glitz and glamour of the BAFTA Film Awards 2024. Expect surprise wins, live performances and a red carpet full of the biggest celebs in their Sunday best as the show airs live from the Royal Festival Hall on February 18.

You can watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 for FREE in the UK on the BBC iPlayer streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 on BBC iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN .

This year, David Tennant takes on the hosting duties, with the Doctor Who star promising an evening of “generosity and joy”, as opposed to the celebrity roasts some awards hosts go in for.

Of the big names nominated this year, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer leads the charge with 13 nominations while Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things runs a close second with 11 nods. ‘Barbenheimer’ stablemate Barbie has received 5 nominations, including Best Actress in a Leading Role for star Margot Robbie while Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro has earned nominations for both its leads, Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan. Despite Killers of the Flower Moon being up for Best Film, there’s no love for Martin Scorsese in the Best Director category, while the film’s star, Leonardo DiCaprio, also goes without a nod this year.

In terms of performances, we don’t have a full list of who will take to the stage just yet, but Sophie Ellis-Bextor will make an appearance, performing her noughties anthem ‘Murder on the Dance Floor’, which is enjoying a resurgence due to its inclusion in 5-time nominee Saltburn.

Audiences at home won’t be able to stream the whole show, but the ‘big’ awards will be dished out in the live streamed portion of the event from 7pm UK. You will be able to tune in to the red carpet on various social platforms from 2:30pm UK on the day though.

Ready to find out who wins big and who goes home empty handed? Here's how to watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 in the UK

The BBC is airing the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 live on BBC One from 7pm UK on Sunday, February 18. It will also be available to stream live and watch on catch up on BBC iPlayer. BBC One and iPlayer are free to watch for license fee payers. Brit abroad? If you're trying to access iPlayer while traveling outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to watch iPlayer from overseas.

How to watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 in the US

US viewers can live stream all the glitz and glamour of the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 via BritBox the same time the show airs live in the UK, which'll be 2pm ET / 11am PT.

BritBox is available for $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year, however their 7-day FREE TRIAL will see you through the big night and more.

Brits travelling in the States can always use a VPN to access their usual streaming service just as they would back home.

How to watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 in Australia

In Australia, the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 will air live on BBC Australia. However, if the 6am AEDT start time is a little too early for viewers Down Under, the whole event will also be available to watch on catch up via BritBox.

BritBox is available for $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year right now, but be quick, because the price is due to increase to $9.99/$99.99 on February 22. Either way, the 7-day FREE TRIAL will get you access to stream the BAFTA event.

Brit travelling in Australia? You can still watch your usual streaming service by using a VPN.

How to watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

What you need to know about the BAFTA Film Awards 2024

When is the the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 air date? The 2024 BAFTA Film Awards take place on Sunday, February 18 and live TV coverage will take place from 7pm – 9pm UK. The David Tennant hosted coverage will take in all the major awards and go out for FREE on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK and on BritBox internationally.

What are the BAFTA Film Awards? Now in their 77th year, the BAFTA Film Awards are the UK's answer to the Oscars, celebrating the biggest films of the year and the best the British film industry has to offer, with a particular look at the future of British film via the Rising Star Award. The very first ceremony took place in 1949, and it has been broadcast on the BBC since 1956.

Who is hosting the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards? The live BBC coverage of the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards will be hosted by Doctor Who star David Tennant and have a bevy of guests presenting the awards. At his hosting announcement, Tennant said: "I am delighted to have been asked to host the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 and help celebrate the very best of this year's films and the many brilliant people who bring them to life."

Is there Red Carpet coverage? Clara Amfo and Alex Zane will be hosting live coverage of the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 Red Carpet on BAFTA's YouTube channel on the day, while Zainab Jiwa will stream all the goings on on the BAFTA TikTok channel.

Where are the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards being held? This year's awards ceremony is being held at the Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank. Originally built and opened in 1951 as part of the Festival of Britain, the venue has hosted the likes of Bob Dylan, David Bowie, The Rat Pack and Jimi Hendrix.

The BAFTA Film Awards 2024 nominees

A full list of nominees for the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 can be found here, but here's a glimpse of what to expect on the televised portion of the show.

Of this year's crop of nominees, Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA, had this to say: “The 38 films nominated by BAFTA voters today span an extraordinary range of genres and stories. The field this year is incredibly strong. More films were entered, making the selection process particularly tough for our voting members. The films and talented people nominated represent some of the most talked about films of the year, the most critically acclaimed, and films yet to be released and discovered by audiences.”

Who are the Best Director nominees? Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest

Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Alexander Payne – The Holdovers

Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall

Who are the Best Actress in a Leading Role nominees? Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple as Celie Harris-Johnson

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall as Sandra Voyter

Carey Mulligan – Maestro as Felicia Montealegre

Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane as Yas

Margot Robbie – Barbie as Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things as Bella Baxter

Who are the Best Actor in a Leading Role nominees? Bradley Cooper – Maestro as Leonard Bernstein

Colman Domingo – Rustin as Bayard Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers as Paul Hunham

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn as Oliver Quick

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer as J. Robert Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo – Past Lives as Hae Sung

Who are the Best Actress in a Supporting Role nominees? Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer as Kitty Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple as Sofia

Claire Foy – All of Us Strangers as Mum

Sandra Hüller – The Zone of Interest as Hedwig Höss

Rosamund Pike – Saltburn as Lady Elspeth Catton

Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers as Mary Lamb